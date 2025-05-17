Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Players Getting a Free Pokemon Soon

Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet players have another opportunity to claim a free Pokemon soon. However, there is a catch that requires players to attend the 2025 Pokemon Japan Championships. Those that do will be able to claim a unique Pokemon from the previous year’s 2024 World Champion Team. While not all players will be able to get their hands on this latest distribution, there is another distribution planned for World Champion Wolfe Glick’s Incineroar that will be released later this Summer during the North American International Champions. That said, after this code is released for Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet, players may also see the Japan Championships distribution released online as well.

During the 2025 Pokemon Japan Championships for Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet, players and guests who attend the tournament will receive a special Amoongus that was used by 2024 Senior Division World Champion Ray Yamanaka. The event takes place on June 21st and June 22nd, giving players only two days to attend and claim this distribution reward in person.

Ray yamanaka’s 2024 world championship amoongus.

Yamanaka’s Amoongus knows the moves Spore, Sludge Bomb, Rage Powder, and Protect. This differs slightly from the most common moveset, substituting Sludge Bomb for Pollen Puff. While Pollen Puff allows Amoongus to heal its teammates, Sludge Bomb is a powerful damaging move that applies offensive pressure and can poison an opposing Pokemon, providing valuable chip damage and getting around Pokemon with a Grass-type or holding the Safety Goggles.

Rocky Helmet is a common item choice for Amoongus in Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet, though the Sitrus Berry is often used as well. When a Pokemon strikes Amoongus with a physical attack, it will take recoil damage due to the Rocky Helmet. This pairs well with its Rage Powder move and also makes Amoongus a strong counter for the popular Water-type Urshifu.

Yamanaka used Amoongus to claim victory in the 2024 Senior Division World Championships, but it wasn’t the only Pokemon on his team. Rounding out the team were Rillaboom, Raging Bolt, Calyrex Shadow Rider, Incineroar, and Urshifu Rapid Strike. Amoongus is primarily a support Pokemon, but by choosing Sludge Bomb, it becomes an offensive threat, especially to the Fairy-type and Grass-type Pokemon popular during this regulation.

It remains unclear if The Pokemon Company will release a Mystery Gift Code to distribute Yamanaka’s Amoongus to those unable to attend the tournament. It wouldn’t be a surprise, as the company has released exclusive rewards like this before releasing them to players worldwide.