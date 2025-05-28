Pokemon TCG Pocket Could Destroy Pokemon TCG Live With One Feature

As many longtime fans of the Pokemon TCG know, TCG Pocket is not the only digital version of the tabletop game that players can currently play. However, Pokemon TCG Live, which replaced Online in 2023, hasn’t seen the success that Pocket currently enjoys. However, Live still has one thing Pocket doesn’t, and adding it could be a game-changer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pokemon TCG players who collect or play the physical format of the game are well acquainted with the QR code card that comes in every booster pack and collection set for the game. These little cards were originally compatible with TCG Online and could be redeemed for a digital booster pack of the same expansion.

However, the redemption process wasn’t easy, and it didn’t improve when Online shut down to make room for Live. If you are anything like me, you have a storage tote dedicated to the scan cards, waiting for the day they will suddenly become useful, or at least easier to redeem. I have thousands, possibly tens of thousands, of these scan cards dating back to X&Y, all waiting to be scanned.

How Pocket Could Use Physical TCG Scan Cards

Pokemon TCG Pocket has had numerous successful expansions, with the most recent announcement debuting the upcoming release Extradimensional Crisis, which will introduce Ultra Beasts.

> scan.universe -detect anomalies

…….

…..

[❗] Warning: Anomaly detected



> analyze.anomaly -type Ultra Wormhole



[ANALYSIS COMPLETE]

⚠️ EXTRADIMENSIONAL CRISIS DETECTED ⚠️



→ Origin: ULTRA SPACE

→ Destination: ANDROID & iOS

→ Entities Observed: 👀 pic.twitter.com/DggniXEneH — Pokémon TCG Pocket (@PokemonTCGP) May 22, 2025

However, many players have started to push back against the aggressive release schedule of expansions in the mobile game, which runs separately from the physical TCG calendar. It has become increasingly difficult to stockpile Pack Hourglasses, the currency needed to open packs for cards.

That said, if the devs for Pocket partnered with the physical card game, making the scan cards in every real booster pack redeemable in-game for currency or rewards, it could be the ultimate solution to the problem.

Players who have stockpiled scan cards, actively investing in the Pokemon TCG, could potentially scan the codes via the Pokemon TCG Pocket app. Instead of getting a booster pack, each card could reward Pack Hourglasses, Wonder Hour Glasses, special cosmetic items, Promo Cards, or Trade energy. This would link the physical game to the mobile app, as well as reward players for investing in both formats.

Why Pokemon TCG Pocket Is Better For Scan Card Rewards

When it comes to scan card rewards, the point originally was to reward players buying physical cards with additional benefits in Pokemon TCG Online, and then Pokemon TCG Live. Unfortunately, Live just hasn’t been the reward most players wanted. From clunky navigation to server interruptions during matches, I just don’t see the point in trying to play the game. That is why so many of the live codes have sat unused in my house.

However, I paid for the Pokemon TCG cards, and I am not going to give up those reward cards. I could throw them in the trash, but why would I do that when I could horde them like a dragon, waiting for an opportunity to use them in a way that best fits my playstyle?

I actually like Pokemon TCG Pocket. I play it every day. The opportunity to cash those cards in for rewards in the mobile app is a much better incentive than Live and would actually encourage me to buy more physical booster packs for the chance to get rewards in Pocket.

It would benefit the players, Pocket Developers, and the Pokemon Company as a whole. Not to mention, it would show an investment in giving back to the players, especially after the overall poor feedback to Pokemon TCG Live since its launch.

It just makes sense to add these scan cards are rewards to the game, and there aren’t any downsides, as those of us who have been hoarding will finally get to use them in some fashion, and those without any will be incentivized to jump in and try the physical format out.

Transferring Scan Cards to Pocket Would Destroy Live

Unfortunately, the only downside to adding scan cards to Pocket would be the destruction of Live. When it comes to popularity, there is no contest on which app is more popular. TCG Live is a classic format online version of the Physical TCG. Players can go up against others using the same rules, cards, and meta as is currently circulating in real-life arenas.

While this is great for die-hard fans and competitive players, Live is much less appealing to casual and younger fans of the series. It’s not as accessible, and the game is very dependent on players claiming and opening booster pack card codes to function.

Pokemon TCG Pocket, on the other hand, is an abbreviated version of the physical format that is great for new and old players alike. Matches are streamlined, new cards and gimmicks are exciting, and the gacha elements are addictive. If fans could cash their scan cards on Pocket, it is likely that very few of these would continue to be turned in via Live.

Though it is also likely that due to Live‘s unappealing structure, many of these scan codes end up in the trash, or in lot buys on TCGPlayer’s resell website. Regardless, the number of people playing Pocket is much greater, and players would jump at any opportunity to add to their currency counts before major expansion releases.

Pokemon TCG Scan Cards Could Fix Pay-To-Win

One of the biggest issues Pokemon TCG Pocket is currently facing is a play-to-win element. Currently, new expansions are dropping every month. This is faster than most free-to-play gamers can keep up with. It’s even too aggressive for the subscription holders who can open four packs a day.

Players have already been pushing back against the drops, asking for more time and for the developer to space expansions out by a few more weeks to allow everyone time to catch up and finish previous sets.

Emblem art for the first Ranked Match season in Pokemon TCG Pocket

By integrating a reward system that uses the scan cards, it could topple the competitive meta’s current problem with pay-to-win battle success. Essentially, those who can afford to purchase premium currency to open more packs can build stronger decks more quickly, while those playing for free struggle to just get enough cards to complete collections.

Claiming additional currency through scan cards isn’t technically free, but many people would rather buy physical card packs they get to keep than data, and the use of the scan code in Pocket would be a bonus. It would allow a greater number of players to keep up with the game, making it more accessible to a wider audience. Because Pocket has also become a gateway for younger players, it would be a way to increase access to those physically collecting who don’t have the means to inject cash into an app.

In short, it would send a message from The Pokemon Company to players that investing in the franchise in one way can benefit them in another. It would also allow those of us who have been sitting on scan codes to spend more time in the Pocket app. I know I would be much more interested in playing if I could actually open the packs for the new competitive meta requirements.

Unfortunately, Scan Packs in Pocket Aren’t Likely

While the ability to cash in scan cards from physical Pokemon TCG packs would be amazing, it isn’t likely to happen. At most, there might be a crossover similar to Pokemon Go that could include a very limited run of rewards, but the scan codes for Live and Online are likely to continue piling up.

The reality is, adding the scan cards to the game isn’t the most financially beneficial option for Pocket. As a gacha, the developer needs players to spend money. The best way to due that is by keeping access to premium currency low, and expansion demand high. This means releasing new cards frequently and giving the best benefits to those willing to pay to play.

This is sad news for Pokemon TCG players, as it means the best way to get involved with the competitive scene will be by dumping money into data instead of physical cards, and cutting off a large number of players who would like to be more involved, but simply can afford to do so.

Lack of access to currency could also be the game’s biggest hurdle, as more players fall off due to fatigue and feelings of inadequacy during events dependent on the newest and strongest cards currently available to put in decks. The result could be a big dip in player interest, similar to what has been seen in Pokemon Masters EX and Pokemon Go in recent years.

While there is no doubt the addition of Pokemon TCG Live scan cards being redeemable in Pokemon TCG Pocket would make it one of the best digital TCG options currently available, it just doesn’t seem like that option will be introduced to the active spot anytime soon.