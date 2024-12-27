Pokemon TCG Pocket Players Realize Downside to Free Holiday Bonus

Since day one, Pokemon TCG Pocket has kept fans absolutely hooked on the pack opening mechanics. As many players still strive to collect all of the original Genetic Apex cards, another booster pack has arrived on the scene. This makes it harder to know where to spend those coveted Pack Hourglasses, but it also gives fans that exciting new feeling again. A generous holiday gift from Pokemon TCG Pocket is even letting players earn a few free Mythical Island boosters in the coming weeks – but there’s a catch.

The Holiday Event in Pokemon TCG Pocket brings in a few special missions for players to complete. And for the most part, said missions are basically just logging into the app every day during the event. With those free booster pack countdowns to keep track of, most players are doing that anyway, meaning that the prizes are basically free gifts for little to no extra effort. The missions award Pack Hourglasses and Wonder Pick Stamina, both pretty common mission rewards. However, they also add something new – free Mythical Island booster packs.

This is the first time players are getting full-on booster packs, as opposed to single-card promo packs, as mission rewards. And while the addition of extra free packs per day is incredibly exciting as players work to collect the new Mythical Island cards, there’s an unexpected downside to earning free boosters this way. Players have realized that the booster packs earned as gifts from the Holiday Event Missions don’t act quite the same as traditional boosters.

According to Pokemon TCG Pocket fans on Reddit, opening these bonus boosters doesn’t result in earning Pack Points. These points can be useful for filling in those hard-to-pull cards or saving up for a coveted EX to round out a PvP strategy, so it’s a little disappointing that players won’t get 5 Pack Points from opening these bonus boosters like they do for a standard Mythical Island booster pack.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Gifted Booster Packs Don’t Count Towards Missions

That’s not all these booster packs don’t provide. Apparently, they also don’t count towards the Themed Collections mission that rewards players for opening 50 Mythical Island boosters. That’s not quite so surprising, given the specific wording of the mission – “Use pack stamina to open…” means that these bonus packs wouldn’t qualify, since no pack stamina is involved in opening gifted booster packs.

The same goes for the Daily Missions, which players can complete once per day to earn a few more Pack Hourglasses. Much like opening gifted Mythical Island packs doesn’t quality for the goal of opening 60 total Mythical Island packs, it also doesn’t count towards the daily Open 1 Pack and Open 2 Packs missions. The wording for these was also tweaked with the recent update, making it clear that Pokemon TCG Pocket had a plan for these free holiday boosters in mind.

Mew EX from the Mythical Island booster sets

That said, the booster packs do count for some missions. Any Mew cards players receive will count towards the tally for the Collect 3 Mews mission. So it appears the bonus packs primarily don’t count towards missions specifically related to counting the number of boosters opened, but individual cards can still add into totals for Dex-related missions.

While some players are a bit disappointed not to be able to rack up extra Pack Points and tick off mission tasks, fans agree they “can’t complain about free stuff.” Those free boosters still result in more cards for the collection, after all, so it’s still a net win for Pokemon TCG Pocket players.