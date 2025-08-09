New Pokemon TCG Pocket Report Predicts Major Changes Coming Soon

When it released in October 2024, Pokemon TCG Pocket quickly captured a large audience of active players. But since then, many fans have somewhat lost enthusiasm for the game. This is partly due to the swift pace of new packs, resulting in too-frequent shakeups in the PvP meta. It’s also tough to actually keep up with collecting cards at this rate, especially for free-to-play Pokemon TCG Pocket users. Now, it looks like developer DeNA has plans to make the game more user-friendly.

This new intel comes from DeNA directly, by way of the developers’ recent Operating Results report. This report, released on August 7th, details the company’s financial results for the fiscal year, which ended in March 2025. Along with celebrating growth from Pokemon TCG Pocket, the report details future plans to keep the game profitable. And that’s where things get interesting. Reddit user @Bulbidavid helpfully screengrabbed the slide in question, making it easier to hone in on the relevant info from the lengthy document.

This portion of the report reveals that Pokemon TCG Pocket has seen a steady influx of new users since launch. It also notes that “subscriptions continue to see steady demand.” That all sounds like good news, but DeNA also notes that “the retention rate of existing users has declined.” It seems many frustrated players are dropping the game, and the developer has a specific plan to try and keep gamers active.

Pokemon TCG Pocket Collection Improvements Coming Soon, But What Does That Mean?

Getting new players is all well and good, but Pokemon TCG Pocket needs to keep people coming back (and spending money) to remain profitable. So, DeNA has plans to make some changes with the hopes of encouraging people to log into the game more frequently. The report only mentions one specific objective, though it implies there’s more to come.

Apparently, “an enhancement of [the] collection experience” is a “key objective” for Pokemon TCG Pocket during this calendar year. In other words, fans can expect to see some kind of card-collecting overhaul before December 31st. The Reddit user who shared this info in the r/PTCGP subreddit speculates that it could happen around October, in celebration of the game’s one-year anniversary. Pokemon mobile apps do love an anniversary event, so it’s likely something is on the horizon for October. Whether these changes to the collection experience will be part of it remains to be seen.

When it comes to collecting cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket, players have two main complaints. First, the pace of new packs is just too quick to keep up with. But second, and probably the loudest complaint, is all about pack points. Specifically, the fact that each set has its own dedicated pool of pack points that can’t be combined. I’ve written before about player demands for an overhaul to the pack point system. Now, this update about future Pokemon TCG Pocket changes has players talking about it all over again.

Image courtesy of DeNA and the Pokemon Company

Specifically, players are hoping that revised pack points will work more like the updated trading system. The newest release would remain separate, with its own pack point pool. But all previous releases would be dropped into one big points cache. This would make it easier to snag the cards you missed from prior sets without having to endlessly open old, less exciting packs of cards to earn points.

Of course, DeNA’s planned changes to “enhance the collection experience” could mean anything. Until we get official announcements, that part remains speculation. But one thing is clear – we can expect some major changes to Pokemon TCG Pocket before the end of the year.

What do you hope to see changed about the card-collecting experience in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Let us know in the comments below!