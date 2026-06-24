Pokemon TCG Pocket Reveals Adorable New Everyday Wonders Expansion (Here’s Every Confirmed Card)

If you like to collect only the cutest Pokemon cards like I do, you’re going to want to pay attention to the latest Pokemon TCG Pocket update. After putting an emphasis on strong, fighting types in its Pulsing Aura expansion and Paradox Pokemon for Paradox Drive, the Pokemon TCG mobile app is leaning into all things adorable. On June 24th, DeNA shared a new reveal video for the upcoming Everyday Wonders expansion. It has a picnic theme, which means plenty of cute card art of Pokemon enjoying a day in the sun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Everyday Wonders will release for Pokemon TCG Pocket on Monday, June 29th at 9 PM ET. It will be another Themed Booster Pack, meaning a smaller release than the larger expansions. But it’s got new cards for several of Pokemon’s goodest pups, not to mention notorious snackers like Snorlax and Greedent. In all, this might be the most excited I’ve been about a new Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion reveal in a while. And for the Sylveon fans among us, yes, there’s a new full art card featuring the Fairy-type Eeveelution to look forward to, as well.

Every Card Revealed in the Pokemon TCG Pocket: Everyday Wonders Trailer

Courtesy of DeNA and The Pokemon Company

Everyday Wonders will be set B3b for Pokemon TCG Pocket, adding yet another themed expansion for the B series run. There are certainly a few new ex cards on display in the trailer, so there may well be some meta shakeups. But for collectors like me who just want to see more cute card art, Everyday Wonders is already looking like a major win. It’s also got quite a few Hisuian Pokemon as well, so if that’s your favorite region, you’re in luck with this one.

To get a first look at this new picnic-themed pack, you can check out the official Pokemon TCG Pocket: Everyday Wonders trailer below:

Play video

As always, the trailer gives us just a hint about what’s to come in the full expansion when it arrives. And per usual, I’m breaking down the full list of every new Pokemon TCG Pocket card included in this initial trailer so we can start our wishlists early.

ex Cards

Dedenne ex

Hisuian Zoroark ex

Mega Diancie ex

Full Art Cards

Pikachu

Piplup

Sylveon

Standard Pokemon Cards

Fidough

Greedent

Growlithe

Hisuian Goodra

Hisuian Lilligant

Rockruff

Slowpoke

Snorlax

Quagsire

Yamper

Supporter Cards

Puppy-Loving Girl trainer card

Small Balloon tool card

Courtesy of DeNA and The Pokemon Company

Personally, I’m very ready to build a puppy-themed deck with the help of that new Puppy-Loving Girl trainer card. Is it going to be very effective in actual battles? Probably not. But will it be adorable? Absolutely.

This set does have a few new ex cards that could become powerful contenders, while also introducing a few Hisuian variants I don’t think we’ve seen in prior Pokemon TCG Pocket sets. You can start collecting the new cards from Everyday Wonders on June 29th at 9 PM ET.

Which of these new cards are you most excited to add to your virtual Pokemon card collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!