PS3 Remaster Releases on PS5 to a 99/100 PlayStation Store Score

A PS3 RPG remaster has released on PS5 via the PlayStation Store, and PlayStation fans have been reminded of how much of an underrated classic it is. To this end, the new PS5 remaster has a 4.94 out of 5 on the PlayStation Store across 736 user reviews. This gives the PS3 classic a 98.8 out of 100 score, aka a 99 out of 100. This is about as close to a perfect score as a game can get on the PS Store, and it’s across an appreciable number of user reviews.

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This is the same score a new horror game has earned on the PlayStation Store, so it’s not incredibly rare, especially for a new release, but it is certainly uncommon. That said, the original game earned a 4.78 out of 5 stars on the PlayStation Store after more than 22,000 user reviews, so it’s not surprising to see the new PS5 remaster resonating. As for the game in question, it is The Wolf Among Us Remastered, from the new Telltale.

So far, on the PlayStation Store, the new PS5 remaster has 97% perfect 5/5 user reviews. Then 4/5, 3/5, and 1/5 all have one percent each. Meanwhile, there isn’t a single 2/5 review, and it is unclear what the 1/5 review could be because it’s a solid remaster of an even better game.

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One of the 2010s Most Underrated Games

As you may know, a sequel, The Wolf Among Us 2, is poised to arrive sometime next year, but it remains to be seen if it will be a worthy sequel, with skepticism present because of the pedigree of the studio behind it. As you may know, originally it was being worked on by AdHoc Studio, a team comprised of former Telltale Games staff who delivered the 2025 Game of the Year contender, Dispatch. If this team were still on the game, there would be little room for doubt. That said, it’s being co-developed by an internal Telltale team and Trick Studios, neither of which has the same pedigree. This doesn’t automatically rule it out; it just means fans need to proceed with more caution compared to if AdHoc Studio were making it.

As for the original, for those unfamiliar with it, it is an adventure game that puts a larger emphasis on dialogue choices that heavily influence the game’s story and ending. And it’s based on Bill Willingham’s Fables comic book series, which it serves as a prequel to. Developed by the original Telltale Games as the studio’s follow-up to The Walking Dead — its best work — it largely earned Metacritic scores in the 80s, with scores varying depending on the episode and platform. In other words, it was received well, but still underappreciated, as it should have been in the conversation of one of the best games of the year. That said, its gameplay style isn’t for everyone, which does hold it back in this regard.

As for the remaster, it not only comes with enhanced visuals, but also a brand-new Noir Mode, which gives the game a striking black-and-white presentation that is inspired by classic noir cinema. For all of this, PS5 users will need to fork over $24.99.