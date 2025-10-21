PS4 Game From 2016 Now Free for Some PS5 Users

A PS4 game from 2016 is now free for PS5 and PS5 Pro users. This week, the PS4 title got a rather unexpected PS5 version. And the release is unexpected because not only has the developer of the game since shut down, but it’s not the most relevant game in 2025 as a smaller, single-player experience. That said, while not the most marquee PS4 game, it is a good PS4 game, and those who own it on PS4 won’t need to fork over $39.99 for the PS5 version like everyone else, but will rather get it for free.

The PS4 — and now PS5 — game in question is 2016’s stealth game meets real-time tactics game from developer Mimimi Productions and Daedalic Entertainment, aka Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. This PS5 release comes ahead of the game’s standalone expansion, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice, coming to PS5 on December 6. This standalone expansion has been available on PC since 2021, but it never came to console. Why this is changing four years later, nine years after the release of the base game, we do not know, but this is likely why the base game has been brought to PS5 and has a free upgrade.

For those unfamiliar with Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, it is a hardcore tactical stealth game set in Japan around the Edo period. In the game, you run a team of deadly specialists whose job is infliration. How you want to inflitrate is where the strategy comes into play.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun was quietly a sleeper hit of 2016. To this end, it earned an 85 on Metacritic and did well enough commerically to get an expansion and a board game adaptation. Meanwhile, those who have played it have loved it. For example, on Steam it has an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating, the highest rating a PC game can earn on Steam. This is thanks to 95% of 8,862 user reviews rating the game postively. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store it has a 4.55 out 5 rating after more than 4,300 user reviews.

If you don’t own this game on PS4, and thus don’t qualify for a free PS5 copy, there are some AAA horror games available, for some, for free. That said, if you like stealth games, and if you especially like tactics games, Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun may not be worth dropping $40 on in 2025, but add it your PlayStation Store wishlist and pick it up in a future sale because it’s a great stealth game, and an even better tactical game.

