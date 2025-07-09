PS4 Users Surprised With New Console Update

PlayStation 4 has gotten a brand new update that has caught some fans off guard. The PS4 is a 12 year old console and while a lot of people have moved on to the PS5, there is still a strong user base on the PS4. The console is still well-supported with new games every year from major franchises such as Call of Duty and the various annual sports games like NBA 2K. More and more franchises seem to be leaving PS4 behind as the generation goes on, but some gamers have been frustrated to see that PS4 users are being catered to this long after release and feel it may hold new games back.

With that said, some people can’t afford a new $500 console or are simply just content with what they have. It remains to be seen if history repeats itself with the PS6 when it comes to PS5 users, but at the very least, the PS4 holds strong. Only time will tell when Sony will stop supporting the PS4 in a notable capacity, but they are still keeping it alive and have even released a few updates to the console over the last few years.

With that said, the latest PS4 update came as a surprise to some users. It wasn’t announced ahead of time and some fans weren’t even sure what it did. However, fans probably shouldn’t get too hyped up for anything major. The official PlayStation patch notes reveal that the new PS4 update just has one note and it’s not even terribly specific. According to PlayStation, this new update makes “some security fixes to the system software.”

It’s nice to know that PlayStation is still keeping its users safe, even on older platforms. It’s unclear what these security fixes are, but PlayStation hasn’t indicated there was any sort of notable issue that should alarm users. Of course, PlayStation Network did have a major outage earlier this year which caused some to panic about a potential hack, since that had happened to PlayStation before. Although PlayStation never really gave specific details on what happened, it didn’t appear to be a result of a hack or anything malicious.

The PS4 hasn’t gotten a super significant update in many years, as all of the focus is on the PS5 these days. It’s likely the PS4 will continue to prosper for years to come as the PS3 is also still fairly active these days.