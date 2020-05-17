These 5 PS4 Games Are $5 for a Limited Time

DRAGON AGE INQUISITION DELUXE EDITION Pitch: "You are the only one who can stop demons flooding into the land of Thedas. A cataclysmic event plunges the land of Thedas into turmoil. Dragons darken the sky, casting a shadow of terror over a once-peaceful kingdom. Mages break into all-out war against the oppressive Templars. Nations rise against one another. It falls to you and your party of legendary heroes to restore order as you lead the Inquisition, hunting down the agents of chaos. Bonds will form - and some will break - as the campaign for truth takes its toll." Price: $4.99 LINK

SUNDERED: ELDRITCH EDITION Pitch: "Sundered is a chaotic hand­-drawn metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Sundered is a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun!" Price: $4.99 LINK

STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION Pitch: "Immerse yourself in your Star Wars battle fantasies. Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth. Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you’ve always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront." Price: $4.99 LINK

RAYMAND LEGENDS Pitch: "The Glade of Dreams is in trouble once again! During a 100-year nap, the nightmares multiplied and spread, creating new monsters even more terrifying than before! These creatures are the stuff of legend… Dragons, giant toads, sea monsters, and even evil luchadores. With the help of Murfy, Rayman and Globox awake and must now help fight these nightmares and save the Teensies!" Price: $4.99 LINK