These 5 PS4 Games Are $5 for a Limited Time
There are numerous PS4 games on sale for $5 or less thanks to the substantial promotional sales that are currently live on the PlayStation Store. One of these sales discounts hundreds of PS4 games, as well as their season passes, DLC, and expansions. Meanwhile, the other new promotional sale also features hundreds of games, all of which it discounts to $15 or less. As a result of the two sales, there's a lot of dirt-cheap PS4 games right now, including quite a few that cost as little as $5.
Below, you can check out five of these $5 PS4 games. There are more $5 or less games currently on the PlayStation Store, but these are the discounts that stood out the most due to either the quality of the game or how infrequently it gets discounted.
That said, if none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget that there's a new Deal of the Week live on the PlayStation Store that discounts a fairly new AAA PS4 game to just $10.
DRAGON AGE INQUISITION DELUXE EDITION
Pitch: "You are the only one who can stop demons flooding into the land of Thedas. A cataclysmic event plunges the land of Thedas into turmoil. Dragons darken the sky, casting a shadow of terror over a once-peaceful kingdom. Mages break into all-out war against the oppressive Templars. Nations rise against one another. It falls to you and your party of legendary heroes to restore order as you lead the Inquisition, hunting down the agents of chaos. Bonds will form - and some will break - as the campaign for truth takes its toll."
Price: $4.99
SUNDERED: ELDRITCH EDITION
Pitch: "Sundered is a chaotic hand-drawn metroidvania where you resist or embrace ancient eldritch powers. Confront hordes of terrifying enemies in an ever-changing world inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft. Sundered is a challenging and unique take on a classic genre from the creators of Jotun!"
Price: $4.99
STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT ULTIMATE EDITION
Pitch: "Immerse yourself in your Star Wars battle fantasies. Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth. Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic Star Wars battles you’ve always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in Star Wars Battlefront."
Price: $4.99
RAYMAND LEGENDS
Pitch: "The Glade of Dreams is in trouble once again! During a 100-year nap, the nightmares multiplied and spread, creating new monsters even more terrifying than before! These creatures are the stuff of legend… Dragons, giant toads, sea monsters, and even evil luchadores. With the help of Murfy, Rayman and Globox awake and must now help fight these nightmares and save the Teensies!"
Price: $4.99
SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE DEVIL'S DAUGHTER
Pitch: "Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter is a fantastic adventure with unique gameplay that blends investigation, action, and exploration for an extraordinary experience that will test the limits of your nerves and intelligence. Track down evil in the darkest corners of London and the human soul while playing as the great detective, as you untangle a web of intrigue leading to the final stunning revelation."0comments
Price: $4.99
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.