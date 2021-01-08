PS4 Getting Cult-Classic PS2 Game With Big New Feature

✖

PS4 is getting a cult-classic PS2 game soon with an unexpected and big new feature. While the PS5 will be Sony's primary console going forward, it has already promised to support the PS4 with new games for at least a couple more years. Meanwhile, third-party publishers and developers will continue to support the console as well, which still commands a much larger install base than the PS5.

To this end, late last night, SNK announced that it is releasing The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match for the PS4 "soon." How soon exactly, SNK doesn't say. Of course, soon itself is very vague and fairly subjective, but typically, in this context, it refers to a couple of months.

That's not all. SNK also announced the remake of the classic PS1 game is coming to PS4 with a new feature: rollback code, which is an increasingly vital matchmaking feature for modern fighting games that match players up across the internet. According to SNK, rollback code will reduce lag, though, for now, it remains to be seen just how much it will reduce lag.

At the moment of publishing, not only is there no word of a release date, but there's no word of a price point, though it will presumably be in the ballpark of the game's price point on Steam, which is $15. In addition to this, there's also no word of the game coming to PS5 or any other additional platforms, however, it will be playable on the former via backward compatibility.

For those that don't know: The King of Fighters 2002 Unlimited Match debuted back in 2009 on the PS2 as a remake of The King of Fighters 2002, a Neo Geo game from 2004. Released by SNK, it added new items, new visuals, new game balancing, and more to the experience, and quickly became a cult-classic on the second-ever PlayStation console.

