Major PS4 and PS5 Release Leaks Early on PSN

The PSN has leaked a major PS4 and PS5 release early. Between now and the end of the year, PS4 and PS5 gamers have a variety of new releases to keep them busy between the already out God of War Ragnarok and Modern Warfare 2 and upcoming releases like The Callisto Protocol, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Need for Speed Unbound. That said, it looks like PlayStation gamers will be able to add another game to this slew of games. More specifically, it looks like not only is Neon White coming to PS4 and PS5, but coming to the pair of PlayStation consoles very soon.

The leak comes courtesy of the New Zealand version of the PlayStation Store, which has gone live with a listing for the game. Given the time difference involved, this could very well be an announcement coming tomorrow. Alternatively, this could also be a Game Awards announcement leaking a bit early. Whatever the case, not only does the listing confirm the port but suggests it's releasing soon, which means it may end up being a stealth release.

For those that don't know: Neon White was released earlier this year via developer Angel Matrix and publisher Annapurna Interactive. Upon release, it garnered a 90 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of the year. Currently, it's only available on PC and Nintendo Switch, but it looks like this is about change. Of course, this could also mean an Xbox version is getting ready to drop as well, but no such version has leaked.

"Neon White is a lightning-fast first-person action game about exterminating demons in Heaven," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are White, an assassin handpicked from Hell to compete with other demon slayers for a chance to live permanently in Heaven. The other assassins seem familiar, though..."

For now, this is just a leak. In other words, while everything here is legit it's not official information yet, and thus it needs to be taken with a grain of salt. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.

H/T, Gematsu.