Industry Insider Teases PlayStation Fans What to Expect From the PS5 Reveal Event

The PlayStation 5 reveal event is reportedly happening very soon, and today we got new and alleged details about it. Following word that the PS5 reveal event is currently scheduled to go down next week on June 3, a new report has surfaced shedding some alleged details about the equally alleged event. The report comes way of Venture Beat, or more specifically, via industry insider and journalist Jeff Grub.

According to the new report, the focus of the June 3rd PS5 event will be next-gen games running on PS5 hardware. In other words, there won't be any PS4 games, and we should be getting lots of gameplay, or at least in-engine footage. This hopefully means no CGI trailers.

The new report also notes that we won't get any details on a price or an exact date, but hopefully, we will get to actually see what the console looks like. And this makes sense. While Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X console design back in December at The Game Awards, it still hasn't revealed a date for the console or a price point.

The last salient detail noted is that PlayStation's next event won't be far behind. This event will come in the form of a State of Play, which will show more upcoming PS5 games, as well as PS4 games.

Of course, all of these details aren't official. So, take them with a grain of salt. Not only have they not been confirmed, but they are subject to change. In fact, reports about the event claim that this is the third internal date for the show, suggesting that there have been many last-minutes changes up until this point.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this latest report, and it's unlikely it will. Even if it's not true, Sony rarely comments on reports and rumors.

