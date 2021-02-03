PS5 Sold 4.5 Million Units in 2020

✖

Sony today released a new set of quarterly financial results covering the business for the quarter ending December 31st of last year, and that includes the launch period for the PlayStation 5, the latest and greatest video game console from the company. According to Sony's results, the PS5 managed to sell 4.5 million units globally during that period. That's "sell-in" rather than "sell-through," which basically just means retailers gobbled up that many units in total rather than consumers.

Additionally, Sony appears to be on track to meet its goal of moving more than 7.6 million PS5 units during its first fiscal year. The company also specifically noted that demand has been extremely high and that it is doing everything it can to meet that demand. Another detail from the latest financial results? As of the end of December, 87% of PS5 users were also PlayStation Plus subscribers. Given that PS5 owners have access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, which features a ton of popular video games that subscribers can claim, that number makes a lot of sense in context.

Sony's comment on the high demand for the PS5 should come as little surprise to most folks that have been paying any attention to the space. Restocks of the popular video game console regularly sell out, and that's not even taking into consideration the seriously large reseller market which drives scalpers to use bots and the like in order to grab the consoles before regular folks can get their hands on them. Regardless, it seems like Sony is doing fairly well despite all of this.

The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 right here.

Have you been able to pick up a PlayStation 5 as of yet? If so, what do you think about your experience with the next-gen console? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!