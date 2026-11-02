Original Xbox Exclusive Remaster Now Available on PS5 for $3

An original Xbox exclusive from 2005 is now available on PS5 for $3. When the first Xbox, the OG Xbox, as many refer to it, arrived on the scene in 2001, Microsoft was fairly aggressive in securing exclusives for it, something that would persist throughout the entire generation. Not only was the aforementioned Xbox game a console exclusive at launch, but all the way until 2021, when a remaster of it was released on a variety of platforms, including PS4 and PS5. Fast-forward another five years, and now this exclusive is available on PS4 and PS5 for a humble $3.

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In addition to a 2005 PS2 game for $2.24, PS5 and PS4 users can now grab, courtesy of the PlayStation Store, 2005’s Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse from developer Wideload and publisher Aspyr Media. More specifically, the 2021 remastered version, which was made by Aspyr in-house, likely because the former, Wideload, hasn’t existed since 2014. This price point is only available until November 5, though.

For those unfamiliar with this 21-year-old cult classic, it is a reverse horror action game. Reverse horror means players do the scaring in the game. Upon release, it earned a 75 on Metacritic, which is not a great score, but it’s a decent score. More importantly, it sold appreciably. As a result, a sequel was greenlit but never came to fruition, and then the studio shut down. The series almost certainly has no future, which may make it easier two decades later to jump in for a one-off experience.

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A Unique Zombie Game

In the game, you play as a zombie in 1959’s Punchbowl, PA, a beacon of progress and ideal living. As a zombie, you must do zombie things, which include eating the brains of the living. You also have the power of possession, which you will need to build your zombie horde in order to bring Punchbowl, PA to its knees.

It’s a fairly unique concept, and a fairly unique game, but it is round around the edges, and these edges have only gotten rougher with age. To this end, those who don’t have nostalgia for the original experience may find it difficult to revisit in 2026, especially if you didn’t grow up on games of this era and aren’t accustomed to their jank.

Those who decide to travel back in time and check out this original Xbox gam should expect a runtime of about 6 to 9 hours, depending on variables like playstyle and completion rate. Meanwhile, there isn’t much in terms of replay value.

In addition to this Xbox remaster, a brand-new PS5 remaster of a classic PS3 game just released on the PlayStation Store, and it’s earned a 99/100 review score with PlayStation fans.