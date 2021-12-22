Red Dead Online Players Unhappy With New Update

Red Dead Online players aren’t very happy with today’s update. It’s been a big couple of months for GTA fans between the release of GTA Trilogy and this month’s huge GTA Online update. The same can’t be said for Red Dead Redemption fans, who haven’t just had to watch GTA fans enjoy themselves the last two months, but the whole year. It’s been a very slow year for Red Dead Online, which seems to be slowly dying. And as it dies, players are growing increasingly disgruntled with Rockstar Games for not supporting the game enough.

Today, Rockstar Games added new holiday Call to Arms modes to the game to celebrate Christmas and the other holidays. Right now, Red Dead Online actually has what GTA Online fans have been begging for, which is snow. However, this isn’t enough to placate fans, who are dying for new content and meaningful improvements.

We heard earlier this month that the game wasn’t going to get a big December update like GTA Online, and right now there’s still no word of when its next big update will release. Rockstar Games has yet to reveal what its 2022 plans are for Red Dead Online, but right now they seem pretty non-existent.

No communication

No new games

No proper updates for RDO

No GTAO fixs

No updates for RDR2

No updates for GTA V

2,000 developers and most don't seem to be doing anything

The Defective Edition



I swear Sam Houser doesn't know how to run his own company anymore. — Stuart Lugsden  (@AGuyWhoTweet5) December 21, 2021

I’ve uninstalled already what you’ve done to this game is criminal pic.twitter.com/mfEd3xHvj3 — Young OG (@YoungOGBurner12) December 21, 2021

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not addressed any of this criticism. We don’t expect this to change, as it never comments or responds to feedback of this variety, but if it does, the story will be updated accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Red Dead Online — including the latest news, rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

