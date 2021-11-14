Did a Rockstar Games employee just leak Red Dead Redemption 3? Well, either the LinkedIn page of a Rockstar Games employee has a typo or Rockstar has begun some form of development on the next Red Dead Redemption. Of course, Red Dead Redemption 3 is inevitable, but the expectation and assumption is that GTA 6 is in all-hands-on-deck mode at Rockstar Games, and this may be the case, but the LinkedIn page of this employee is causing Rockstar fans to double-take.

If the description on the LinkedIn page isn’t a typo, it means work on Red Dead Redemption 3 began not long after Red Dead Redemption 2 was released. Rockstar Games’ open-world western hit back in October of 2018. According to this Rockstar Game programmer, they’ve been working on vehicle AI for “RDR3” and other projects for two years, so since 2019, assuming this was written somewhat recently.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, everything about this screams a typo, especially since the description mentions Red Dead Redemption 2 by name elsewhere. However, usually, a description on your LinkedIn page is something you comb back over for not only typos and errors, but because you don’t want to accidentally divulge any sensitive information.

As always, we will keep you updated as more pertinent information comes in, including any type of comment from the employee or Rockstar Games as a whole. In the meantime, take everything here with a major grain of salt. Again, Red Dead Redemption 3 is inevitable, and while it’s possible some type of pre-production work is underway, this description makes it sound like the game is well past the conceptual stage, which seems very unlikely.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things gaming. Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things gaming — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and deals — click here.

H/T, Ralph.