Rematch Celebrates Major Milestone and Teases New Content

Rematch just received its first major patch and is now celebrating a major milestone. The competitive soccer game from developer Sloclap has reached over three million players on Xbox alone. While this accounts for its inclusion in Game Pass, Rematch also broke records with the number of players who played during its beta. Sloclap isn’t content to rest on its laurels and has provided a tease of what to expect for Rematch’s future.

Sloclap has given a tease of what players can expect going forward for Rematch. Sloclap discusses seasons in the game and the current state before talking about what it wants to see added. Cross-platform play has been confirmed to be coming, aiming for a September goal, but that isn’t the only thing the developer is cooking for Rematch post-Season 0.

Sloclap intends to evolve Rematch over time, adding new modes, features, and cosmetics in updates throughout Rematch’s life. Gameplay tweaks are being looked at as well to ensure the game feels exciting and fair to play. It will revamp how friends play together, adding squad spectating and rejoining squads seamlessly.

The competitive scene is another aspect that Sloclap is looking closely at, especially with an official tournament system. This will be paired with new leaderboards and club creation tools to give the hardcore players more incentive to train and get better. Casual players are also getting new features, including creative modes and AI-controlled bots.

goalkeeper gameplay in rematch.

Sloclap is committed to Rematch, and the reception the game received proves it is right to do so. A live-service soccer game was probably not on many people’s radar, but it has proven it has the legs to stay on the pitch for quite some time. By introducing new seasons and releasing frequent updates, Sloclap can turn Rematch into one of the best soccer games.