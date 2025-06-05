Silent Hill f Preorders Are Already 25% Off

Horror fans can grab Silent Hill f at a discount already thanks to a preorder deal. Fanatical is offering players a reduced price for both Silent Hill f and Silent Hill f Digital Deluxe Edition. Konami’s latest entry in the Silent Hill series is one of the most highly-anticipated horror games of 2025, and if you’re already sold on the game, this is a great opportunity to get Silent Hill f on sale ahead of its new launch day.

Fanatical is offering a preorder discount for both versions of Silent Hill f. The Standard Edition is reduced from $69.99 to $52.49, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is reduced from $79.99 to $59.99. Both versions of the game will be released on September 25th, though preordering the Digital Deluxe version grants a 48-hour period.

Preordering either Silent Hill f Editions rewards players with preorder bonuses. These include the White Sailor School Uniform, Omamori: Peony, and Item Pack. The Item Pack contains a Shriveled Abura-age, Divine Water, and First Aid Kit. These bonuses can grant players a small advantage in the game and allow them to customize Hinako’s appearance. Some of these will be unlocked through game progression rather than at the start.

Die-hard Silent Hill fans likely won’t find a better deal on Silent Hill f for some time after launch. Fanatical often has discounts like these, sometimes even before a game launches in this case. The Silent Hill series has seen a resurgence with the remake of Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill f marks a brand new adventure for fans.

Silent Hill f takes place in a small Japanese town in the 1960s. Players control Shimizu Hinako as she navigates her hometown, Ebisugaoka, after being swallowed up by a sudden fog. It is up to the player to uncover the mystery of the fog and the nightmare Hinako finds herself in on September 25th when the game launches on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.