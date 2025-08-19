3 Minutes of New Silent Hill f Footage Explains the Game’s Story

A newly unveiled trailer at this year’s Gamescom has finally fleshed out some of the story ideas and concepts that will be present in the upcoming Silent Hill f, which has a female protagonist, Shimizu Hinako. The trailer features some callbacks to other series games, including the sound of a telephone ringing, but feels wholly unique in its rural Japanese 1960s-inspired setting. It seems the story in this new game revolves around Hinako’s claim to a mysterious figure’s soul after saving them, which will require her to claim her own life in return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In typical Silent Hill fashion, the trailer (below) showcases creepy visuals that slowly build the weirdness around Hinako, who is shown exploring strange but familiar surroundings, including her own home, now in a state of severe decay. As Hinako enters her different rooms, a female voice-over explains her purpose is to “say her goodbyes” by killing the vestiges of her former life with her “own hands.” This scene is set up at the beginning of the trailer, with a police-style voiceover of a bloody crime scene warning to exercise “extreme caution.”

At one point during the trailer, the disheveled protagonist is holding a bloody pipe previously seen at the crime scene while confronting a cleaner, stoic version of herself in a dilapidated room. After a moment of silence between them, the doppelganger doesn’t look back at her; instead, coldly telling her to “please, just die.”

After a cut to black and title drop, a figure clad in white appears alongside her, telling Hinako that it “must be hard to bid farewell to childhood friends.” Although Hinako initially agrees, she is shocked to see the figure wearing a kitsune mask, as she declares that “it had to be done,” before a bloody room is shown, and the trailer promptly ends.

Just what the ultimate consequences of Hinako’s choices will be are unclear from the trailer, but hopefully, Silent Hill fans will be able to find out once the game drops on September 25th.