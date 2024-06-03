Skate 4 Seemingly Teasing New Reveal Ahead of Summer Game Fest

Fans have been waiting more than a decade for a new entry in the long-running Skate series. Skate 3 launched in 2010 and we didn't hear anything concrete about a new game until developer Electronic Arts announced Skate 4 and established a new studio called Full Circle to lead its development in 2021. In the years since, we haven't learned much more concrete information, though we do know that it'll be a free-to-play game set in the city of San Vansterdam. Players were able to playtest the game as recently as 2022, but official details have been relatively light. It appears that's changing soon as the Skate 4 (stylized as skate.) Twitter account has recently started teasing a new reveal.

Skate 4 Reveal Teaser

The Skate 4 Twitter account has turned itself into the PR page for a company called M Corp. The new teaser includes a link to M Corp's website, which looks like something you'd see in the late 1990s. However, if you click on any link on the site, you'll be taken to the page to register for Skate 4's next playtest.

It's not immediately clear what this is building to, but it seems like we'll probably be getting a big reveal later this week. Remember, Electronic Arts is listed as one of the many partners at this week's Summer Game Fest. While EA could introduce the next Skate trailer anywhere, it would make a lot of sense to drop it at SGF, potentially with a release date. After all, the game has been in playtesting for quite a while now, so it should be relatively close to launch. Hopefully, we learn more about Full Circle's plans for Skate 4 later this week.

Summer Game Fest Livestream Info

Summer Game Fest is scheduled to kick off on June 7th at 5pm ET. The event will feature new reveals from Electronic Arts and several other SGF partners including 2K Games, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Devolver Digital, Sega, and many more. Plus, it's been confirmed that PlayStation and Xbox will both be at the show, though Xbox also has its showcase taking place on June 9th. For its part, Electronic Arts hasn't hosted a big EA Play Live event in several years, so if Skate 4 does pop up, it'll be on someone else's show.

Skate 4 doesn't currently have a release date. When it does launch, EA has confirmed it will launch on PlayStation, Xbox, Mac, and PC platforms. It's also coming to mobile platforms, but the team hasn't given specifics about that version of the game.