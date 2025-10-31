Square Enix Brings Back NES RPGs to Positive Reviews on Xbox and PlayStation

A new Square Enix RPG is getting great user review scores on consoles between PS5 and Xbox Series X users. The new Square Enix game is also available on the Nintendo eShop, but the eShop lacks user reviews, so we don’t have any insight into how it is resonating with both Switch and Switch 2 users. While those on console are enjoying the new Square Enix RPG, PC users on Steam are not enjoying it quite as much.

If you grew up playing RPGs in the 1980s, on the NES, then you will need no introduction to Dragon Quest and Dragon Quest II, two pioneering games in the RPG genre. Many on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC playing video games in 2025 were not grinding RPGs 40 years ago, though. If you weren’t, then the newly-released Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is probably not going to appeal to you. While the games have been modernized in this new release, they are still 1980s RPGs. The genre and video games have come a very long way since then, and it’s hard to travel back in time if you didn’t grow up playing these games. If you did play these games or similar RPGs back in the day, this new release is a rush of nostalgia.

User Reviews

Xbox users appear to be enjoying the new remakes the most, as evidence by its near perfect user review score on the Xbox Store after 155 user reviews. Meanwhile, after 277 user reviews on the PlayStation Store, it has a 4.69 out of 5. This loosely lines up with its 84 on Metacritc. Console users are enjoying the nostalgic console RPG; PC users, not so much.

On Steam, it only has a “Mostly Positive” rating, the result of only a 72% approval rating after 109 user reviews. And it’s not because of poor PC optimization or anything like this. The negative reviews mostly just highlght that while the game has been remade, it is still a very dated RPG. And this is true. Unless you like very old-school and traditional RPGs, then there is almost certainly no chance you will enjoy your time with these two Square Enix RPGs. They are prettier to look at, but not much better to play.

For what it is worth, in our official review of new bundle of RPGs, we acknowledged that, in particular, the first game is very basic. However, we still found plenty of enjoyment with the new release, and the improvements that are added have made the two ancient RPGs far more playable and enjoyable in 2025.

