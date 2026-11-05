Square Enix RPG Gets New Update After 9 Years

A Square Enix RPG released in 2017, which happens to be one of the best role-playing games of the 2010s, just got a new update after nine years, though not on every platform. As you may remember, 2017 was a legendary year for video games. In the same year, we got releases like Fortnite, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil 7, Divinity: Original Sin II, What Remains of Edith Finch, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, Cuphead, PUBG, Hollow Knight, Star Wars Battlefront II, and many more stellar releases, including what was arguably the biggest surprise of 2017.

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One of the best games of 2017 was PlatinumGames and Square Enix’s action RPG, NieR: Automata. It took a niche series, Nier, a spin-off of another niche series, Drakengard, and brought it mainstream. To date, the game has sold over 10 million copies. And it just got a new update.

The update isn’t anything major, and it hasn’t been released on console. Those with the game downloaded on Steam wondering why there is a new update for the game, though, it is because Square Enix has added Simplified Chinese language support, Traditional Chinese language support, and Korean language support, perhaps gearing up for the rumored sequel, which is supposedly coming soon.

It is also worth noting that Square Enix notes in the patch notes for the new update that the game may now show a download size of 366 GB following the update, but this isn’t correct. If it is, it’s likely the result of a known bug that adds the full game size to each DLC for the game.

This is a pretty random update from Square Enix. Adding these language options, considering the size of each of these respective markets, especially the Chinese market, makes sense, but adding it after 9 years seems like random timing, unless there’s something larger cooking with the game and/or series. Whatever the case, we could now see sales for the game boost on PC, thanks to the Chinese market.

This could very well be the final update to the Square Enix RPG. The previous update to the game was released in 2021. So it’s been another five years. If it’s another five years, the game won’t get an update until 2031. If the game is getting updates in 2021, though, it would probably mean its sequel still hasn’t been released, which seems unlikely given all the rumors circulating about it.

In the meantime, as Square Enix fans wait for its release, there is a new Square Enix game, a new RPG, that recently released, and it earned a 96/100 score on the PlayStation Store.