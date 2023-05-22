Star Trek: Resurgence Launch Trailer Released

With only one more day to go, Dramatic Labs has released the launch trailer for Star Trek: Resurgence, the upcoming narrative adventure game set in the Star Trek universe. The trailer features both Ambassador Spock and Capt. William Riker (voiced by Jonathan Frakes). Star Trek: Resurgence is the first game from Dramatic Labs, a new studio founded by 20+ former Telltale Games employees. Its staff previously worked on games like Telltale's Batman, The Walking Dead, and A Wolf Among Us In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, the designers discussed how they are hoping to create something like an interactive Star Trek movie, which came through during our hands-on time with a preview build of the game.

"We're essentially making a playable Star Trek film, one big story that unfolds with the player as the hero(s) of the narrative," said Kent Mudle, the game's cinematic director. "Many different scenes and events will occur, but all in service of a larger central plot."

Spock in Star Trek: Resurgence

Star Trek: Resurgence takes place shortly after Star Trek: Nemesis. They told us about how they decided on which characters to use and how to implement to play within the canon.

"It's always a thrill to be able to weave in iconic characters no matter what the franchise, but that was especially true with a character like Spock," Star Trek: Resurgence co-writer Andrew Grant said. "For the fans, it's always fun to interact with and make an impression on a character you know so well, and as writers, Spock brings so much gravitas and sheer presence to every scene he's in. That interaction and intersection with familiar characters is always nice, but at the same time, you want to introduce original characters whose fates are to be determined (more often than not, by the player!). Striking that balance is always essential."

Riker in Star Trek: Resurgence

Frakes voices Riker in Star Trek: Resurgence, which takes place shortly after the Star Trek: The Next Generation movies, in the year 2280, with Riker as the new captain of the USS Titan (the Luna-class ship, not the original or the Titan-A), having left the Enterprise-D behind in Star Trek: Nemesis. Frakes previously voiced Riker in episodes of the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

"We took inspiration for our premise from an early The Next Generation episode 'The Last Outpost' that first introduced the Tkon Empire," said Star Trek: Resurgence co-writer Andrew Grant. "Riker featured prominently in the episode. He has direct experience with Portal Six Three, guardian of the Tkon Empire, so including him in our narrative felt like an organic fit. And of course, we're big fans of Jonathan Frakes!"

Star Trek: Resurgence launches tomorrow, May 23d on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store,