Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Tease Excites Fans Ahead of The Game Awards

Star Wars fans primed for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor news to be shared at The Game Awards 2023 may have just gotten one of their best indications yet that news related to the game will indeed be shared next week. It was discovered by eagle-eyed Star Wars fans that the official Twitter account for Star Wars games updated its profile to display a banner for the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. Combine that with recent rumors about the game making an appearance at The Game Awards (and perhaps getting a release date), and it's easy to see why people are excited.

Twitter users like Shinobi602 pointed out the change made by the EA Star Wars Twitter account this week. The account hasn't actually tweeted anything about Star Wars games since mid-November when it celebrated the third anniversary of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the game which precedes the events of Jedi: Survivor. The banner photo for the Twitter account, however, was unceremoniously updated and now matches the main profile picture, though the banner specifically mentions the new game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced back in May, and if things work out like fans hope they will, we may soon know when, exactly, people will be able to play this sequel.

If you're wondering why some are so excited about a banner update, it's worth recalling that precious little has actually been said about the new game ever since it was announced. We've gotten a teaser trailer in the past as well as some story details including the fact that actor Cameron Monaghan will reprise his role as Cal Kestis, but for the most part, details have been exceedingly slim. It makes sense then that people would turn to rumors and speculations (of which there has been no shortage) while we wait on actual info.

Neither Electronic Arts nor The Game Awards' organizers have confirmed whether or not Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be a part of the awards show, so we'll have to wait for the official announcement or the "surprise" reveal during the show to know what the plans are for sure.