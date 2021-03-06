Star Wars: Squadrons Release Date Announced for EA Play, Xbox Game Pass

✖

Star Wars: Squadrons is coming to Electronic Arts’ EA Play subscription service on March 18th, the publisher announced this week. By extension, that means that it’ll also be included in certain Xbox Game Pass subscriptions on the same day. It’ll be included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC versions of Xbox’s service since EA Play is part of those at no extra cost, but it won’t be included in the base Xbox Game Pass subscription. The release date for the game within those subscriptions was announced this week by Electronic Arts and narrowed down the previous release window of March 2021.

The EA Play announcement was shared on social media this week around two weeks ahead of the date the game will be available to EA Play subscribers. For those who didn’t play or pay attention to Star Wars: Squadrons when it was first revealed and released, EA supplemented the announcement with a refresher on what’s going on in the space-faring Star Wars game.

"The second Death Star is gone, but starfighter pilots unite on both sides of the Galactic Civil War as it rages on in Star Wars: Squadrons:" https://t.co/to9ldwpfB9 Developed by @MotiveMontreal, here's the official gameplay trailer of #StarWarsSquadrons:https://t.co/E3xXe1UTYM — EA Play (@EAPlay) March 5, 2021

Star Wars: Squadrons isn’t a live-service game, but it has gotten some content since it released such as new outfits and patches that continually updated the game. If you’ve got an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, there’s a good chance you tried it for free when it was offered as one of the three Free Play Days games not long ago. Even if you didn’t get to play it then, you’ll be able to try it soon with the right Xbox Game Pass subscriptions.

With Star Wars: Squadrons now having a set release date for its EA Play debut, that leaves two other games to go from the list of upcoming titles previously announced by EA. NHL 21 is the next title to come to the service but does not yet have a set release date beyond sometime in April 2021. It Takes Two, the new game from the creators of A Way Out, is coming in March 26th, but it’ll only be available for EA Play Pro subscribers and not for the normal EA Play subscription.

Star Wars: Squadrons will be available as part of EA Play on March 18th.