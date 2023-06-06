Leaked Starfield Controller Spotted in Stores

A special edition Starfield controller first thought to be a fan-made fake now seems irrefutable after being spotted in multiple different stores ahead of the Xbox showcase and the Starfield presentation that's to follow it. People who seemingly work in these stores as well as others who have actually spotted the controller on shelves have been posting about the Starfield controller this week with Xbox fans pretty much able to see every angle of the controller at this point. Given that all these sightings are happening so frequently now, it seems likely that we'll see this controller revealed early next week during Xbox's events.

Twitter user and Xbox leaker eXtas1s who's shared information about Xbox's ongoings in the past tweeted out a video of the controller literally in-hand this week to show off the front and the back. Featuring a mostly white face with grey buttons and thumbsticks, the top of the controller around the Xbox button is multicolored which matches several of the colors we've seen used in Starfield's marketing. The back of the controller is mostly red with the Starfield logo in the center directly opposite the Xbox logo on that's on the front.

🔥👀 EXCLUSIVA 🔴🔔



Así se ve el NUEVO MANDO de #Starfield en EXCLUSIVA, podemos observar que es un mando TOP y el mejor que ha hecho XBOX en esta generación. 🔝🔝🔝 pic.twitter.com/ZTmyN6F4Yx — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) June 5, 2023

That tweet offered the best view yet of the controller, but in another, we saw someone show off the device in a setting where it'd be much more difficult for naysayers to say the controller was faked. Twitter user djkillzownjones shared a video, too, that showed the Starfield controller inside of a locked display at Target. Controllers, games, and other products sometimes hit shelves a bit too early which appears to be exactly what's happened here, and from this, we've got one of our best pieces of evidence yet that this thing actually exists.

Of course, so many people have leaked the controller by now that it already seemed like a surefire thing, but seeing it out in the open is reassuring all the same. There's supposed to be a Starfield-themed headset that'll accompany this controller, too, though we haven't seen nearly as much of that headset compared to what's been seen of the controller.