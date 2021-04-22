Steam Game Is 100% Free for a Limited Time

✖

A day after a new 2021 game was made free on Steam, another game has been made 100 percent free on the platform. This time, the free game comes the way of Jackbox Games, which has made Quiplash free to download until April 26. Normally, the game costs $10. However, if downloaded before April 26, you can nab the game for free, keep it, and play it as much or as little as you'd like.

Debuting back in 2015, Quiplash is a party game best played with friends and family. On Steam, the game boasts a "Very Positive" User Review rating, with 93 percent of 879 users reviewing the game positively. Meanwhile, over on Metacritic, it boasts a very solid 83.

"For 3-8 Players and an audience of thousands," reads an official pitch of the game. "The team behind the hit party games YOU DON’T KNOW JACK, Fibbage, and Drawful presents Quiplash, the laugh-a-minute battle of wits and wittiness! Use your phone or tablet to answer simple prompts like 'Something you’d be surprised to see a donkey do' or 'The worst soup flavor: Cream of _____.' No rules, no correct answers! Say whatever you want! Your answer is pitted against another player’s answer in a head-to-head clash of cleverness and comedy (or just 'Which answer is least stupid?'). Other players – and even an audience of people waiting to get in the next game – then vote for their favorite answer. Quiplash is a go-to party game that everyone can play and enjoy!"

On Steam, the game supports both Mac and Linux and has a very humble set of system requirements. Any modern PC or Mac should be able to run it no problem.

OS: Windows 7+

Processor: 2 Ghz Dual Core or higher

Memory: 125 MB RAM

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 110 MB available space

Sound Card: Integrated

