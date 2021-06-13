Steam Makes 2020 Multiplayer Game Free for Everybody

✖

Every Steam user can now download a 2020 multiplayer game for free, with no strings attached. The only thing you need to know is that this a limited-time deal that will expire on June 21. If you download the game before June 21, it's yours to keep forever as it's a permanent addition to your library. However, it has to be downloaded within this window because once June 21 hits it will revert back to its normal price of $20.

As for the game, it's called Museum of Other Realities, and it's "an immersive multiplayer art showcase in VR," or at least that's how developer MOR Museum Inc. pitches the game. Released on February 26, 2020, the game boasts a "Very Positive" Steam User Review rating, with 93 percent of 145 reviewers reviewing the game positively.

"The Museum of Other Realities (MOR) is an immersive multiplayer art showcase in VR," reads an official pitch of the game. "Step into a painting, surround yourself with fantastic sounds, experience art with your friends as it evolves and takes form. The museum contains a growing collection of interactive art and experimentation, supporting artists who are challenging and redefining what is possible with virtual reality art."

As noted, this is a VR game. More specifically, a VR game that requires one of the following headsets: Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index, or Windows Mixed Reality. As a VR game, it can be played seated, standing, or at room-scale and supports tracked motion controls.

