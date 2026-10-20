Subnautica 2’s Latest Milestone Changes The Game Entirely, & It’s Perfectly Timed For Halloween

Although not strictly a horror game series by any means, both Subnautica and its sequel Subnautica 2 have plenty of fear-inducing moments that occur naturally in their worlds. The premise of exploring and surviving on vast, aquatic alien worlds creating terrifying encounters with strange wildlife, oftentimes in the murky depths of a planet-spanning ocean environment. With Subnautica 2 expanding its experience through an incoming update, it’s likely that the scares will only increase within its growing survival sandbox.

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Developer Unknown Worlds has released a video announcing “Early Access 2.0,” the title for what creators are calling the most extensive update to Subnautica 2 since its release. The game’s high popularity has come with mixed reception here and there following that launch, with some players bringing back an age-old Subnautica complaint about not being able to fight against the more violent creatures present. That being said, there’s still plenty of excitement to be had for this Early Access expansion, mainly due to how it broadens a world that was limited due to the game’s initial scope.

Subnautica 2 Enters “Early Access 2.0” With the Promise of the Scariest Region the Series Has Ever Seen

Courtesy of Unknown Worlds

Creative director Anthony Gallegos highlighted what is coming next to Subnautica 2 through a developer vlog video, emphasizing the new changes defining the Early Access 2.0 update. The first big detail is the inclusion of a brand-new region in the game for players to explore, meaning that a never-before-seen environment will become available. This alone promises a variety of new content to investigate, including but not limited to:

New alien creatures to encounter

Several new biomes to explore

New story content related to Cicada’s colonists

New story content related to “other beings”

Fresh materials to use for new crafting recipes

Additional blueprints for base building items

New behavior to the Collector Leviathan

Other changes based on Early Access feedback

Gallegos also shares a small image of the new region being added in Early Access 2.0, which includes sub-area biomes like the “Tar Flats,” “Tar Trenches,” and “Great Jaw Farms,” to name a few locations. According to his words, this region is the scariest one the developers have ever done, not just for Subnautica 2. The juxtaposition between a dark and spooky region that has hidden beauty sounds like a perfect Subnautica atmosphere, especially with Halloween 2026 right around the corner. With developers also changing the behavior of the already intimidating Collector Leviathan in this update too, it seems like a more frightful tone is at the center of Early Access 2.0.

Another word Gallegos uses to describe this new region is “threatening,” undoubtedly meaning that some scary new ocean life can be found in this fresh landscape. Even with the multiplayer elements of Subnautica 2 alleviating some of the dangers, the violence of new wildlife is sure to bring about some tense moments during exploration. For players already enjoying the game as it is now, this large update is a way to keep the title interesting with features no one has ever seen before, which will lead to more terrors to naturally appear too.

New Vehicles & Other Gameplay Features Expand the Potential of Subnautica 2 Even Further Than Before

Courtesy of Unknown Worlds

While the added horror elements of Early Access 2.0 are the biggest points from the Subnautica 2 update, Gallegos went on to mention other cool features coming to the game. The biggest one is perhaps the inclusion of blueprints for a new vehicle, discovered through the game’s files by eager players some time ago. The confirmation of the “Frog” vehicle couldn’t be at a more perfect time, as this mini-mech suit of sorts seems to be the perfect vessel for exploring Subnautica 2‘s new, dark region. The Frog comes with robotic arms and legs to move through environments, likely helping players move heavier objects or recover rarer materials their character can’t do with their bare hands.

At the same time, new Biomods are coming to the game as well, giving players more abilities to work with during exploration. Active and Passive Biomods seem to be planned for the update, while others are getting a slight rework. For example, the video from Gallegos explains that the Fins item no longer needs a Biomod to have an innate Dash, with the item now having that ability all the time as a permanent passive trait. This increases the mobility of players, a skill that will likely be needed to escape the horrifying threats of the new region.

Other small changes, such as new base building options, are also coming to Early Access 2.0, although the launch of this update hasn’t quite been confirmed yet. More videos like the initial announcement will be showcasing other elements of the “Voyage to EA2” journey, perhaps touching on the scarier additions even more. With Subnautica 2‘s already solid Early Access experience growing, players can look forward to this large content drop as the first big sign of the game taking a step forward toward an eventual 1.0 release.

What do you think about the promise of a scarier region in Subnautica 2‘s Early Access 2.0 update? Let us know in the comments below!