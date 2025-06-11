Top 5 Most Unexpected Announcements From Summer Game Fest

Like every year, the 2025 Summer Game Fest had many new and exciting offerings. From a dozen new indie games being revealed to trailers of AAA titles dropping, the event was packed to the brim. However, there were a few announcements that came as a complete surprise to everyone.

From the nearly two dozen games featured in the show, a handful of them sounded simply too good to be true. These announcements were unexpected, and looking back now, it’s still hard to believe them even though they’re real. Having said that, here are the biggest unexpected surprises from Summer Game Fest 2025.

Code Vein 2

Image: Bandai Namco Studios

The most shocking announcement at Summer Game Fest was the return of “Anime Souls”. Code Vein is back with a second installment. However, what was more shocking than the announcement itself was how the sequel was changing things up.

Code Vein 2’s trailer featured a different art style. The anime-inspired aesthetic and character designs were there, but a lot of realism had been put into them. The world felt exponentially bigger than the first one. There was a shot in the trailer where the protagonist was riding a bike. That could indicate Code Vein 2 is taking the series to an open world setting. A new build system for customizing weapons and skills is also coming in Code Vein 2, per the game’s Steam page. Code Vein 2 feels drastically different from its predecessor. And judging from the trailer, what has changed has only been replaced by something better.

ARC Raiders

Image: Embark Studios

ARC Raiders is an extraction shooter originally announced at The Game Awards 2021. Now, at Summer Game Fest 2025, it finally has a release date set for October 30, 2025. ARC Raiders follows a PvPvE model, meaning everything from the players to the environment can be hostile.

The core gameplay loop of ARC Raiders has you scavenging for resources on a desolate planet. This way, you are supposed to find new gear, quest items, and more. Gearing up is an essential part of preparing to fight the AI-controlled enemies called ARC, as well as other players. The surprisingly long wait is almost over now, and you can expect to be fighting ARC robots come Fall.

Marvel’s Deadpool VR

Image: Twisted Pixel

A Deadpool game was the last thing anyone had on their bingo card for Summer Game Fest 2025. It’s VR, though, and only for the Meta Quest 3 and 3S devices. As for the release, Marvel’s Deadpool VR will launch later this year in 2025.

Per the synopsis, Deadpool gets pulled into the Marvel metaverse. He signs a contract without reading it and then plunges into battle against many iconic villains from the Marvel Universe. But what’s most exciting about Marvel’s Deadpool VR is that, according to the developers, you can do a lot of wild stuff. Things like punching someone while holding a grenade and then taking your exploded-off arm and throwing it at another guy. Deadpool VR is uncanny as a Deadpool adaptation should be. A dream game for every fan of the superhero.

Resident Evil: Requiem

Image: Capcom

An update on the Resident Evil franchise was expected. A full trailer drop with a release date reveal? Now that left everyone speechless. Resident Evil 9 is titled Requiem, and it’s coming on February 27, 2026.

The first trailer showcased a bunch of new characters, mainly hinting at Grace Ashcroft being the new protagonist. The ruins of Raccoon City could clearly be seen in the trailer. But it also seems like we’ll be returning there soon enough. Less than a year is left for Resident Evil: Requiem’s release. Given that, you might want to tune into Gamescom this year for another unexpected trailer drop.

Lies of P: Overture

Image: Neowiz

Lies of P: Overture was going to be released in Summer 2025. But before fans could even get excited for a release date, Neowiz decided to shadowdrop the entire thing. The prequel DLC is now available, and fans can jump into parts of Krat from before the machines became corrupted.

The shadowdrop blindsided everyone, from hardcore fans of the game to reliable industry insiders. In any case, Overture’s release is a massive win for everybody involved. Especially considering how there aren’t many Soulslikes of the same scale coming out this year.