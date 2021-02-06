Super Smash Bros. Mod Adds Among Us Imposter

✖

Another fan made Among Us crossover with the Super Smash Bros. games has been created to imagine this time what an Imposter from the party game would look like in Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Instead of just conceptualizing a moveset or an intro trailer like we’ve seen in the past, this project in question is a mod that actually added Imposters to the fighting game with their own unique movesets and Final Smash moves.

The mod comes from the owner of the YouTube channel Yutaka who also shares updates on the project under the Twitter handle ImpostorSSB. A video shared to the YouTube channel that can be seen below shows the full moveset of the Imposter from Among Us as they face off against different Super Smash Bros. Brawl characters.

One of the more defining parts of the modded character’s moveset comes at around 12 minutes into the trailer when we get to see the Imposter’s Final Smash. After securing the Smash Ball, an Emergency Meeting is called just as it would be in Among Us when players call a vote on who to kick. The Imposter gets kicked out of the group of Crewmates and is sent into space before rocketing back down to Earth and landing on the battlefield to create an explosion which sends their opponents careening off the screen.

The modder provided a download link for the mod itself within the YouTube trailer’s description for any who are inclined to try out the mod themselves and have the knowhow to do so.

From fan art to other fan-made mods, we’ve had no shortage of crossovers between Super Smash Bros. games and Among Us. Players of both games have constantly imagined what the Among Us Crewmates and Imposters would look like in the fighting games ever since Among Us had surged again in popularity last year. Because of the well-defined and unique tasks Crewmates and Imposters have to take on in Among Us, the foundation for the movesets was already laid out plainly for modders and other creators to build off of.

Whether we’ll ever actually get a crossover between Among Us and the Super Smash Bros. games remains to be seen, but Among Us players still have plenty to look forward to regardless. The Airship map is the next big release coming to the game, though we don’t yet know when that new map will be available.