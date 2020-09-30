Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Character Possibly Leaked Ahead of Reveal

✖

Tomorrow, Nintendo will reveal Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next DLC character coming to the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite game. In fact, a stealth-release could be in the cards. That said, ahead of this, a leaker known in the Overwatch community has possibly spoiled the surprise, revealing that the game's next DLC character is -- supposedly -- Tracer, the face of Blizzard's Overwatch.

The rumor comes way of a now-deleted post over on GameFaqs, and it lines up with some other rumors seemingly hinting at the addition of the character. Further, as you may remember, last year there were numerous reports and rumors claiming the character was coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in the future. For a while, these rumors went silent, but now they are back. And of course, last year Blizzard did bring Overwatch to Switch after suggesting that it wasn't possible, or at the very least, going to be quite the challenge.

The point is, this isn't the first time we've heard Tracer is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. And if she doesn't come tomorrow, it probably won't be the last.

The rumor continues, by claiming Tracer -- as expected -- will be very fast and agile in the game, and will come packing her abilities from Overwatch, including her Pulse Bomb Ultimate, which will tie into her Final Smash.

Interestingly, back in August Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan revealed he would love for an Overwatch character to come to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Further, if he had his pick, it would be Tracer.

Of course, for now, take everything here with a grain of salt, because nothing here is official information. It's just a rumor. Thankfully though, we won't have to settle for rumors for much longer.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. For more coverage on the best-selling and critically-acclaimed fighting game -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and updates -- click here or check out the relevant links below: