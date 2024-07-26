Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Brings Back Limited-Time Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Content

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players and Pokemon fans got a nice surprise this week by way of some returning Pokemon Scarlet & Violet content that’s been brought back to the game. Now, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players can get some Pokemon spirits in-game that they might’ve missed out on in the past when they were previously available. The last time that the content was added, it was only for a limited time, but this return is permanent so that nobody else will miss out.

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet spirits that are now available once more in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate consist of four different spirits, Ogerpon, Terpagos, Koraidon & Miraidon, and one spirit for the trio of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players may recall that these spirits were previously added to the game during a series of Spirit Board events with one of those focused exclusively on Pokemon content.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the other Spirit Board events that were going on at the time, this one was only available for awhile with the Pokemon event lasting less than a week. Players had the opportunity to get these spirts from the Spirit Board during the event, but once it ended, they were locked away.

“Spirits from the main Pokémon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet games, as well as from The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, make their way onto the Spirit Board during this event!” Nintendo said earlier in the year when the event got underway. “Defeat them in battle to earn more snacks than usual. Don’t miss out!”

But now, they’re back permanently. As spotted by Serebii, the spirits from this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet event have been brought back to both the in-game shop as well as the Spirit Board itself so that players can obtain them conventionally just like you’d get any other available spirit.

As for the future of both of these series, occasional crossovers like this one and the continued Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have to hold players over until what’s coming next. For Pokemon, the next big thing is Pokemon Legends: Z-A which is the next mainline Pokemon entry but doesn’t yet have a release date. Nothing about a new Super Smash Bros. game has been hinted at in any way, though people are hopeful that Super Smash Bros. boss Masahiro Sakurai may be freed up to work on a new game now that he’s wrapped up his YouTube channel.