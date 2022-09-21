Ted Lasso Fans Can't Believe FIFA 23 Announcement

FIFA 23 announced that Ted Lasso would officially be in this year's game and fans cannot believe this is their life. The Apple TV+ show hinted that a reveal could be coming this week and basically 24 hours later, it was being announced by the publisher. Jason Sudekis' manager is in a lot of modes, you can take AFC Richmond to the Premier League or have him in your career mode. A lot of fans will be chomping at the bit to raise the franchise up through the ranks. Even more exciting is the fact that fan favorites like Roy Kent, Isaac McAdoo, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, and Sam Obisanya will be in the game. It's a wild time on social media as people discover the news for themselves in real-time. Check out some of the reactions for yourself down below!

EA dropped a synopsis around the stunning reveal: "That means Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo will all be authentically integrated into FIFA 23, along with Nelson Road–the club's home ground. One of the game's great motivators, you'll be able to select Ted Lasso as your playable manager in Career Mode, or you can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league."

Are you excited that Ted Lasso's club will be in FIFA 23? Let us know down in the comments!