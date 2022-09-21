Ted Lasso Fans Can't Believe FIFA 23 Announcement
FIFA 23 announced that Ted Lasso would officially be in this year's game and fans cannot believe this is their life. The Apple TV+ show hinted that a reveal could be coming this week and basically 24 hours later, it was being announced by the publisher. Jason Sudekis' manager is in a lot of modes, you can take AFC Richmond to the Premier League or have him in your career mode. A lot of fans will be chomping at the bit to raise the franchise up through the ranks. Even more exciting is the fact that fan favorites like Roy Kent, Isaac McAdoo, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, and Sam Obisanya will be in the game. It's a wild time on social media as people discover the news for themselves in real-time. Check out some of the reactions for yourself down below!
EA dropped a synopsis around the stunning reveal: "That means Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, and the biggest stars of the AFC Richmond squad including Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo will all be authentically integrated into FIFA 23, along with Nelson Road–the club's home ground. One of the game's great motivators, you'll be able to select Ted Lasso as your playable manager in Career Mode, or you can manage AFC Richmond by swapping them into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league."
Jamie’s eyebrow.— AFC Richmond (@AFCRichmond) September 21, 2022
Ted’s khakis.
Roy’s red cards.
The realism in #FIFA23 is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/Wsc2TohrWT
Are you excited that Ted Lasso's club will be in FIFA 23? Let us know down in the comments!
He's here, he's there!
🗣️ Roy Kent, Roy Kent, he's here, he's there, he's... in FIFA 23 🗣️
Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond are playable in #FIFA23 starting September 30. Believe it. pic.twitter.com/aHYWTfI4yo— PlayStation UK (@PlayStationUK) September 21, 2022
What a time to be alive
“so you know we’re all in fifa 23 now right?” #FIFA23 @Arsenal @TedLasso pic.twitter.com/apsp5OYmZ0— jo ⚡️ (@lassoleil) September 21, 2022
Just wild
Read that Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will be in FIFA 23.
That's insane, I love it! pic.twitter.com/hcr4rsUXTJ— 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐒 (@ChaaliiyKay) September 21, 2022
It's been a long week
ted lasso winning four emmys, ted lasso in fifa 23, jason being unhinged, him and brendan on national tv. all in the span of a week. i- pic.twitter.com/AWXDpwjLCz— jo ⚡️ (@lassoleil) September 20, 2022
Gotta believe
It'll take Ted Lasso to make you believe FIFA 23 isn't just a rebrand of the last game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/dhBtdVoWDc— Rami Haidafy (@ramihaidafy) September 21, 2022
Absolutely wild
🚨 AFC Richmond will be on FIFA 23!
You will be able to play with Ted Lasso in game as manager! 👀 pic.twitter.com/iCNRzioyos— Barstool Football (@StoolFootball) September 21, 2022
Return of The Mac
ISAAC ‘THE MAC’ MCADOO is in FIFA 23 September 30. Believe it. 🥹#FIFA23 #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/rCBmcJ963u— Kola Bokinni (@KolaBokinni) September 21, 2022
Believe it
Believe it. #FIFA23 x @TedLasso
He's proven he belongs in the game, now Ted Lasso and @AFCRichmond are playable in FIFA 23 starting September 30.
Learn more 👇https://t.co/n4eQXTC4f4 pic.twitter.com/M9tIiqKHPx— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) September 21, 2022