The Original Version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Just Got a New Update 20 Years Later

The original version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion just got a new update, 20 years after its release in 2006. As you may know, in 2025, a remaster of the game was released, and recently it came to the Nintendo Switch 2, where it shot to the top of the eShop charts. This version has not been updated, but the original version has, just to be clear. Meanwhile, the new update comes specifically to the version on GOG.

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As of October 15, 2026, the Game of the Year version of the original game on GOG is part of the GOG Preservation Program, which means modern controller support has been added, including controller hotplugging, new language options, improved stability, and several different fixes. Perhaps more important than this modernization upgrades, is the future commit that GOG is committed to maintain compatability with future systems and future technical support, beyond the game’s listing even. In other words, it should never have compatibility issues on GOG again.

According to early reports from GOG users, the classic Bethesda Game Studios RPG now runs “very smoothly” following the update. Meanwhile, one comment notes issues with mods following this update, but this has not been confirmed by any other player.

“Thanks, GOG! Tried to modernize Oblivion just a few days ago and failed. This comes at the perfect time,” writes one GOG user in the comments of the announcement.

To coincide with this update, the open-world RPG is now 75% off on GOG, which knocks its price down from $20 to $5. This discount is live on the digital PC storefront until October 26.

One of the Best RPGs of All Time

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion got remastered for a reason. The reason is money, but also because the original version doesn’t hold up terribly well in 2026. For those who have nostalgia attached to it, or for this era of RPGs in general, this can be overlooked, but for those who don’t check either of these boxes, it can be hard to travel back in time, two decades, and dive into this one.

This isn’t to discount the game, though, which is one of the best RPGs of all time. In its own series, Skyrim holds the honor of the best game in it, but Oblivion is a close second and a personal favorite of many. Of the two, in particular, it does have the better story, and some of the best quests in the series are in Oblivion.

Meanwhile, in addition to potentially picking this all-timer for $5, some GOG users can now claim two PC games for free. Meanwhile, a similar update was recently issued to a forgotten EA game from 2000.