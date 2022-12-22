The Last of Us Reveals New Look at HBO Series

To cap off the end of 2022, and tease what they have to come in 2023, HBO has released a new promo that offers fresh footage from a host of new shows coming to the premium cable network including the highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us. Featuring footage of Pedro Pascal as Jolie and Bella Ramsey as Ellie, plus a tease of the game's notorious Clickers come to life, the series is prominently featured within the video which you can find below. In their recap of new content coming to their service, The Last of Us is actually the first thing shown, arriving right before new footage from Succession season 4. The series will be the first to arrive, but that it has such a big spot shows how confident HBO is in the material.

Fresh off the critical success of his HBO miniseries Chernobyl, Primetime Emmy winner Craig Mazin executive produced the series along with the game's creator Neil Druckmann, who also directed an episode of the show. The ensemble cast for the series also includes Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Anna Torv as Tess, Nico Parker as Sarah, Murray Bartlett as Frank, Nick Offerman as Bill, Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen, Storm Reid as Riley, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, Jeffrey Pierce as Perry, Lamar Johnson as Henry, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Graham Greene as Marlon, and Elaine Miles as Florence. Original game stars Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, having played the part of Ellie and Joel in both video games, are also set to appear.

So much to look forward to.



New originals, returning series, and more coming soon to @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/nGzWCz9grw — HBO (@HBO) December 21, 2022

Previously speaking about the adaptation at CCXP, Pascal credited his co-star with helping him get into the character, crediting their bond with making the show even easier to make. "It helped a lot to have Bella Ramsey navigate the world of The Last of Us," Pascal said (H/T Collider). "We were stepping into this experience at the same time…there was an immediate bond." Ramsey added, "To make Joel laugh is I think, Ellie's greatest achievement."

The Last of Us is set to arrive next month across HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. The show's first season is set to last nine episodes in total with new episodes rolling out on a weekly basis.