The Witcher 4 Update Shared by CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red shared an update on The Witcher 4 this week as part of its latest earnings report covering the first half of 2024. The developer of course isn’t calling The Witcher 4 by that name and is instead referring to it as “Polaris“ seeing how it’s going to encompass a new saga for The Witcher fans to embark on, but regardless of what you call it, we’ve got an update on it.

And according to CD Projekt Red, the new Witcher game is preparing to enter into its next stage of development. It’s been in the preproduction phase basically since it was first announced, but now, it’s moving towards the end of that phase which means that it’ll finally be entering production soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the same statement addressing the state of The Witcher 4, Michał Nowakowski, the joint CEO of CD Projekt, also talked about Project Orion, the new Cyberpunk game following Cyberpunk 2077 that entered the full production stage earlier this year.

“Work on Polaris is progressing – its development team is nearing a major milestone which will mark the end of the preproduction phase,” Nowakowski said. “The first half of the year was also a busy period for our Boston studio, which is laying the groundwork for Project Orion – a new game set in the Cyberpunk universe.”

Of course, no release dates have been given for either game since both Polaris and Project Orion are so far away, but it’s worth acknowledging that the Cyberpunk game is further along now than the Witcher one since Polaris is just now prepping to exit preproduction.

Piotr Nielubowicz, the CFO of CD Projekt, addressed the current state of the new Witcher game in a video which echoed the sentiments shared in the press release.

“A lot happened at our Studio in the first half of 2024 on the production front,” said Nielubowicz. “The Polaris team – working on the next game in the Witcher saga – made substantial progress, which will soon enable us to wrap up preproduction and take this project to the full production phase.”

Despite the new Witcher game taking on a new saga and presumably giving us a new protagonist to play as, it was said recently that Geralt of Rivia will still be in the game in some capacity, though it’s unclear what his role will look like.