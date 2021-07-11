The Witcher Is Free for a Limited Time

✖

Following WitcherCon, CD Projekt Red has made The Witcher 100 percent free for a limited time. Meanwhile, the rest of the series is also on sale. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, or any platform that's not on PC, none of this applies to you. If you're on PC, you will need a GOG account to cash in on these limited-time offers.

For those that don't know: GOG is a digital PC storefront like Steam, owned by CD Projekt Red, which makes it the best place to buy The Witcher series as it's often discounted to rates it's not discounted on other digital PC platforms.

Right now, as in the moment of publishing, The Witcher, the first game in the series, is 100 percent completely free, with no strings attached. The only caveat is this offer is only available until July 12. After this, it will no longer be a free download.

"Become The Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, a legendary monster slayer caught in a web of intrigue woven by forces vying for control of the world," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Make difficult decisions and live with the consequences in a game that will immerse you in an extraordinary tale like no other."

In addition to this free download, PC users, via GOG, can download The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition for $2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition for $10, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales for $6. In other words, you can enjoy all of the content of the series for $18.

For more coverage on The Witcher and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links right below: