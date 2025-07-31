This 75-Inch Sony 4K Gaming TV Is $650 Off Right Now

Walmart just dropped the price of the 75-inch Sony X85K 4K Google TV to $648, which is a massive $650 off the regular $1,298. This isn’t just a price drop, it’s a pixel-packed power play with free delivery included. While the X85K isn’t the newest model on the block, it still delivers the kind of performance that pairs perfectly with a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or Nintendo Switch 2. With 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDMI 2.1, it’s ready for modern games that demand smooth frame rates and low latency. Whether you’re gliding through Spider-Man 2, throwing Poke Balls in Scarlet and Violet, or building in Fortnite, the X85K keeps up with zero stutter and crisp motion clarity.

Sony X85K Is Made for Gamers, Streamers, and Movie Buffs Alike

This isn’t just a gaming display, it’s an entertainment hub built for binging. The 4K HDR Processor X1 and Triluminos Pro color tech give everything from games to movies deeper contrast and more vibrant tones. So when you load up God of War Ragnarok or stream The Mandalorian on Disney Plus, it looks as good as it feels.

You also get smart features like VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which are a must for high-speed shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and racing games like Forza Horizon 5. And if you’re playing on PS5, the X85K unlocks Sony-exclusive picture enhancements that fine-tune HDR brightness and detail specifically for that console.

Google TV Does the Heavy Lifting for Streaming

The built-in Google TV interface keeps all your apps and content organized in one place. It supports voice search via Google Assistant, and it plays nice with AirPlay 2, so you can stream straight from your iPhone or iPad. Apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and Crunchyroll are all supported right out of the box.

If you’re unsure what to watch first, fire up shows like House of the Dragon on Max, The Bear on Hulu, or dive into Fallout on Prime Video. All of it looks cleaner and more cinematic thanks to Dolby Vision and 4K XR-Reality Pro upscaling, which boosts older content to near-4K quality without the weird soft edges.

A Giant Screen with Next-Gen Specs at a Budget Price

Gaming monitors with similar specs can easily cost $700 or more, and they’re usually half the size. This is a 75-inch display with premium features like Motionflow XR for blur-free motion, a narrow-bezel design for immersive viewing, and full Dolby Atmos support to match the visuals with rich, theater-like audio.

At $648, the Sony X85K gives you everything you need for high-frame-rate gaming, 4K movie nights, and endless streaming without compromising on performance or picture quality. It’s a living room upgrade that hits the sweet spot for gamers and binge-watchers alike. Just make sure to grab it before the deal disappears.

