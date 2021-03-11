Titanfall 3 Possibly Releasing in 2022

✖

Titanfall 3 may be in development and it may be releasing next year. Last month, EA revealed that it's up to Respawn Entertainment if a Titanfall 3 is made, which in turn gave fans of the first-person shooter series hope that a third game may one day be made. However, others were quick to point out how busy Respawn Entertainment is these days with Apex Legends and a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, which is heavily rumored to be in development. That said, it sounds like it may have recently taken Titanfall 3 onto its plate as well.

Taking to Twitter, industry insider and leaker Tom Henderson -- best known for his leaks and scoops on Call of Duty and Battlefield -- seemingly teased that Titanfall 3 is releasing next year. In a recent tweet, Henderson shared four games he "thinks" "should" release next year. One of these games is Starfield, one is Skull & Bones, another is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and the final one is Titanfall 3.

That said, it's not 100 percent clear how much of what Henderson is saying is speculation versus inside information. In fact, it could be a mixture of both. However, given his status as a leaker and the use of the eyes emoji, many have taken this as a tease.

4 games that I think we should see in 2022! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fvDUTNVcgD — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 10, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of it's unofficial, and even if it's all 100 percent accurate, it's also subject to change.

