Xbox Asks Bethesda Fans For Their Favorite Game Intro

Bethesda fans share their favorite game intros after Xbox asked about it on Twitter. The platform holder acquired the developer and a lot of those titles headed over to Game Pass. Now, the fans are picking between Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: The New Order, Rage 2 and Prey. Those are some heavy-hitters in the AAA space. Each one an expansive adventure guaranteed to show some thrills. But, it seems as though these differing fanbases have some bones to pick with each other. Luckily, you don’t have to pick between each of them with a lot of these title being available for deep discounts. Check out what Xbox boss Phil Spencer had to say about the acquisition on the Xbox Wire blog.

The most badass intro to a Bethesda game is….. pic.twitter.com/ezku4hJzix — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 7, 2021

"Now that everything is official, we can begin working together to deliver more great games to everyone,"Spencer said in welcoming Bethesda to the team. "At every step building toward this moment, I’ve been inspired and motivated by the creativity, insight, and community-first approach of the talented people at Bethesda. Our goal is to give these teams the best foundation for doing their greatest work and to learn from them as we continue to build Xbox into an inclusive platform for all players."

