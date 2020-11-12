Xbox Game Pass Adding One of the '90s Best Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC are adding one of the '90s best games tomorrow, or more specifically one of 1999's best games and one of the best entries in the Final Fantasy series. Tomorrow, while PS5 players will be busy playing the likes of Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can download and play Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, which debuted on Xbox One and other platforms last year.

Unfortunately, if you're on Android, you will not be able to enjoy this new addition. Meanwhile, it's unclear how long console and PC subscribers will be able to enjoy the addition because Microsoft doesn't reveal how long it's being added for, though, presumably it will be around at least for a few months.

For those that don't know: Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is a remaster of 1999's Final Fantasy VIII, which has long lived in the shadow of Final Fantasy VII, but is widely considered one of the best games of its era and one of the best RPGs of all time.

"It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world," reads a pitch of the game. "Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal."

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available via Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Android. The former runs at $10 a month, while the latter runs at $15 a month.

