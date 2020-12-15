Xbox Game Pass Adds Very Popular Game Just in Time to Lose a Very Popular Game

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added a very popular game today, but they also lost a very popular game today as well. In fact, they lost quite a few games. More specifically, subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now enjoy one of the greatest games of the last decade: The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. That said, the addition comes at a cost. Across PC, consoles, and Android, Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate are losing seven games at the end of the day.

The most notable of these games is Untitled Goose Game, one of 2019's most popular games and one of the service's most popular games since it was added. In addition to this, the following games are also leaving at the end of the day: Mudrunner, The Turing Test, Ages of Wonder: Planetfall, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, Pathologic 2, and Ticket to Ride.

If you have any interest in playing these games after they leave, be sure to buy them sometime today while they are in the Xbox Game Pass library. As long as they are in the Xbox Game Pass library, each is available for 20 percent off.

For now, it's unclear if and when any of these games will ever return. While it's not impossible for games to leave and return, Microsoft, naturally, doesn't divulge this information. What it also doesn't divulge is whether or not Skyrim is being added permanently. Given that Microsoft will soon own Bethesda once its ZeniMax Media acquisition goes through, it's safe to assume the classic from two console generations ago will be a permanent addition, but for now, this hasn't been confirmed.

We’re happy to announce that The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim: Special XGP Edition-that-isn’t-really-a-special-edition-we-just-want-it-to-feel-special is available today! pic.twitter.com/uA25S0BnLG — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) December 15, 2020

