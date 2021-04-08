Xbox Game Pass Adds Back One of Its Biggest and Best Games

✖

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate just added one of their biggest games back after removing it last year. Last year, in order to make room for Red Dead Redemption 2, Microsoft removed Grand Theft Auto V from the Xbox Game Pass library. And it hasn't been back since, until today at least. Alongside three other games, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate have added back GTA 5.

Right now, it's unclear how long the second best-selling game of all time has been added for, but last time it was added and gone within a few months. Unfortunately, if you're a subscriber on PC, GTA 5 is not available and there's no word of this changing. At the moment, the game is only playable on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S versions of the subscription service. However, it's technically playable on other platforms via Cloud.

In addition to GTA 5, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also added Zombie Army 4: Dead War, which unlike GTA 5, is available via all versions of the subscription service.

Oh boy oh boy oh boy oh boy oh boy pic.twitter.com/O5PeXPkc1z — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 8, 2021

For now, it remains to be seen how long any of the games in the tweet above will hang around, but as long as they are available via the subscription service they are also available to purchase with a 20 percent discount.

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are available for $10 and $15 a month, respectively, via the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. For more coverage on the subscription service and for more coverage on all things Xbox, click here or peep the relevant links right below: