Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Free Star Wars Surprise

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have a new and free Star Wars surprise, courtesy of EA and Microsoft. Unfortunately, if you're a basic Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you're out of luck; there's no Star Wars surprise for you. For those that don't know, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the premium tier of Xbox Game Pass. For an extra $5 a month, Ultimate subscribers get access to the EA Play library, Xbox Live Gold, and random perks and benefits. It's unclear if the latest surprise is via EA Play or an example of the latter, but right now Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can upgrade to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe from the base version for free.

This premium version of the game comes with not just the base experience but a cosmetic skin for BD-1, a cosmetic skin for the Stinger Mantis, a Digital Art Book, and a "Director's Cut" that features over 90 minutes of special footage and behind-the-scenes videos.

It's unclear if this is a permanent offer or a limited-time deal. Whatever the case, you will need to own the base version of the game to get this version for free as it's an upgrade path.

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Upgrade is free with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate https://t.co/MbXA1LA4pU



• Cosmetic skin for BD-1

• Cosmetic skin for the Stinger Mantis

• Digital Art Book

• “Director’s Cut” behind-the-scenes videos, featuring over 90 minutes of footage pic.twitter.com/oKszqkIdXk — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 18, 2022

If you haven't gotten in on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order yet, now is a good time since the sequel is set to release on March 17, 2023. You don't technically need to play the first game to enjoy the sequel, but they are connected.

At the moment of publishing, the offer above is still available. However, it's important to mote that by the time you're reading this the deal may have expired.