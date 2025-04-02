Xbox Sale Makes Horror Games Less Than $5

For fans of all things spooky, it’s never a bad time to dive into a new horror game. While Halloween might be months away, Xbox is celebrating games that go bump in the night with its UnHalloween Horror Sale. The sale features impressive discounts on a variety of horror games for Xbox Series X|S and PC. From lighter scary touches like Hidden Cats in Spooky Town to more true terrors like The Walking Dead and Poppy Playtime, this massive horror game sale has markdowns up to 80%. That makes many beloved horror games less than $5.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xbox UnHalloween Horror Sale is live now and runs through April 7th. That gives you just under a week to add some seriously spooky horror games to your Xbox catalog. Whether you play them now or save them for October, you won’t want to miss these scary-good discounts. In total, there are nearly 100 games on sale for less than $5. With those terrifyingly high prices for new Nintendo Switch 2 games fresh on the mind, those discounts are all the more enticing.

Screenshot from the Van Helsing RPG currently on sale

With other recent big sales like the PlayStation Spring Sale and Steam’s Colony Sim sale, there have been no shortage of opportunities for gamers to save money on all sorts of games no matter their preferred platform.

Top Deals During the Xbox UnHalloween Sale

While we can’t list all 100 games that are marked down for less than $5, here’s a sampling of some of the biggest games on sale:

Darker Skies – $3.59 / $17.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X}S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X}S Don’t Starve: Giant Edition – $3.74 / $14.99 for PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S

for PC, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X|S Lovecraft’s Untold Stories – $3.74 / $14.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S Neversong – $4.49 / $14.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S Slender: The Arrival – $0.99 / $9.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S Strange Brigade – $4.99 / $49.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 – $3.24 / $4.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S The Beast Inside (Console Version) – $4.99 / $24.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing III – $1.49 / $14.99 for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

for Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $4.49 / $14.99 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Cloud Gaming

The Walking Dead video games are on sale for xbox

To see the full list of games under $5 during the Xbox sale, check the UnHalloween Horror sale listing. Some of these titles are also included with Xbox Game Pass, so be sure to double-check if you’re a Game Pass subscriber, as you might be able to play some of the games listed above for free as part of your subscription.

In addition to these games marked less than $5, many other big horror titles are on sale with more modest discounts as well. This includes popular horror games like Dead By Daylight, along with many of its expansion packs, and The Lives of P. Select horror movies available to watch on Xbox are also included, making this sale an exciting opportunity for horror fans to stock up on all things spooky.