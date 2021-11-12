Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Games for November

For November, Xbox Live Subscribers on both generation of Xbox consoles have two bonus free games to download. That said, subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S will need to jump through some hurdles and perhaps look up a YouTube video for instruction to take advantage of the unexpected offer. More specifically, until the end of the month, subscribers can also download Dark Void and Hydro Thunder Hurricane, courtesy of the South African and Brazilian versions of the subscription service, respectively.

So, what are the hurdles? Well, you need to create an account in these regions to download the games onto your console. That said, your subscription will carry over, so you won’t need to spend any extra money to do this. And once downloaded, the games are yours to keep as long as you maintain an active Xbox Live Gold subscription. If your subscription lapses, you will lose access to these games.

Below, you can read more about each game and check out a trailer for each game:

Dark Void: “Dark Void is a sci-fi action-adventure game that combines an adrenaline-fueled blend of aerial and ground-pounding combat. Set in a parallel universe called ‘The Void,’ players take on the role of Will, a pilot dropped into incredible circumstances within the mysterious Void. This unlikely hero soon finds himself swept into a desperate struggle for survival, joining forces with a rebel human group called The Survivors. Trapped in the Void, these resistance fighters are battling to hold off a mysterious alien race that plans to threaten Earth.”

Hydro Thunder Hurricane: “Hydro Thunder Hurricane is the adrenaline-pumping sequel to the classic arcade racing game, with rocket motor boats blasting through interactive environments on an incredible dynamic water surface.”

