Xbox Accidentally Leaks Game Days Before Its Surprise Release

Xbox, or more specifically, the Microsoft Store, has leaked a new game before its surprise release, or what is presumably going to be a surprise release given that it's happening this Thursday, May 27. Unfortunately, for those looking for the next big Xbox Series X game or an unexpected Xbox One port, this new leak isn't going to hit the spot. However, its stealth release makes sense. Amidst Dying Light 2 teases, it looks like Techland is releasing Dying Light: Platinum Edition, which as the name suggests, is the ultimate edition of the 2015 game that has been added to and evolved in the six years since.

The listing on the Microsoft Store has since been removed, which is to be expected, but not before the Internet got its receipt. This receipt not only leaked the game's existence but its release date and an overview, which included the "features" list below.

Features:

Dying Light – the full award-winning game.

Dying Light: The Following – a huge expansion complete with a new story, vast original map, and a customizable buggy to drive.

Dying Light: Bozak Horde – a challenging game mode with its own side story.

Cuisine & Cargo – two additional quarantine zones.

Ultimate Survivor Bundle – exclusive weapons and outfits.

Crash Test Skin Pack – a madcap cosmetic pack.

Hellraid – a new game mode in a dark-fantasy setting.

A large collection of skins and weapons that will make slaughtering zombies even more fun: 5th Anniversary Bundle Harran Ranger Bundle Gun Psycho Bundle Volatile Hunter Bundle White Death Bundle Vintage Gunslinger Bundle Rais Elite Bundle Godfather Bundle Harran Inmate Bundle Retrowave Bundle SHU Warrior Bundle Volkan Combat Armor Bundle Classified Operation Bundle Viking: Raiders of Harran Bundle Harran Tactical Unit Bundle



At the moment of publishing, Techland hasn't commented on this leak or followed it up with an official announcement, but expect that to change tomorrow or Thursday. Right now, only the Xbox versions of the game have leaked, but it's safe to assume this is coming to PlayStation platforms as well, and possibly more.

