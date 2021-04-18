Xbox Live Gold Makes New Games Free for Subscribers

Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S can now download two new games as part of April's Games With Gold free games offering. Last month, Xbox players protested the month's offering, which is admittedly very poor, especially in comparison to PlayStation Plus' offering for the month. At the start of April, two of these games were made available for all subscribers: Vikings: Wolves of Midgard and Dark Void. The former is still available to download until April 30, however, the latter has returned back to its normal price and made way for the other two games that make up the month's offering.

As of right now, all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download both Truck Racing Championship and Hard Corps: Uprising for free. The former is an Xbox One game that's also playable on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility while the latter is an Xbox 360 game playable on each of its successors via the same technology.

Below, you can check out a trailer for both of these games, read an official description of each of these games, and find out how long each is available for free to all with an Xbox Live Gold subscription.