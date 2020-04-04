40 Xbox One Games on Sale for $5 or Less

The Xbox store is currently hosting a massive “Spring Savings” sale that discounts nearly 500 Xbox One games to some pretty absurdly cheap prices. Not only are a ton of Xbox One games on sale, but the discounts are pretty hearty, and there’s a good amount of fairly new releases. That said, if you’re looking for the cheapest games and best deals, then we got you covered. Below, you will find not one, not two, not three, but 40 Xbox One games currently $5 or less. That’s right: 40 games, including some pretty great ones.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch deals, see the links below:

If you’re looking for the biggest and newest games, then this isn’t your link. Those type of games are never discounted to below $5. However, there are plenty of AAA games below. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

“The forest of Nibel is dying. After a powerful storm sets a series of devastating events in motion, Ori must journey to find courage and confront a dark nemesis to save the forest of Nibel. Experience a visually stunning, hand-crafted adventure with a deeply emotional story in the Definitive Edition of Ori and the Blind Forest from Moon Studios.”

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

“The year is 2029, and mechanically augmented humans have now been deemed outcasts, living a life of complete and total segregation from the rest of society. Now an elite covert agent, Adam Jensen is forced to operate in a world that has grown to despise his kind. Armed with a new arsenal of state-of-the-art weapons and augmentations, he must choose the right approach, along with who to trust, in order to unravel a vast worldwide conspiracy.”

The Witcher 3: Hearts of Stone

“Hearts of Stone is the first official expansion pack for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — an award-winning role-playing game set in a vast fantasy open world. Become Geralt of Rivia, a professional monster slayer hired to defeat a ruthless bandit captain, Olgierd von Everec, a man who possesses the power of immortality. Hearts of Stone packs over 10 hours of new adventures, introducing new characters, powerful monsters, unique romance and a brand new storyline shaped by your choices.”

The Technomancer

“The Technomancer is an action-RPG set on Mars. Feared and respected by all, the Technomancers are fearsome warriors trained to fight from a young age. You are on the verge of completing your initiation rite to become a fully-fledged Technomancer yourself – but will you survive long enough to uncover the mysteries hidden in Mars’ dusty embrace?”

Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition

“Feeling the ominous thud of an AT-AT stomping down on the frozen tundra of Hoth. Rebel forces firing blasters as Imperial speeder bikes zip through the lush forests of Endor. Intense dogfights between squadrons of X-wings and TIE fighters filling the skies. Immerse yourself in the epic STAR WARS™ battles you’ve always dreamed of and create new heroic moments of your own in STAR WARS Battlefront.”

Onrush

“ONRUSH heralds the return of all-action, gravity defying, arcade racing. A celebration of sensational speed, outright fun and over the top spectacle ONRUSH is a racing game where you are always in the heart of the action. ONRUSH is not about racing to the finish line. It’s not about car set up or tyre choice. It’s all about style, flair and the feeling of performing incredible takedowns, racing on the edge of control and risking everything in an effort to take the victory for your team. No arcade game would be complete without Boost, and ONRUSH takes this to the next level with RUSH – the ultimate racing power up. A devastating and exhilarating burst of energy and power, RUSH is a true game changer that can wreak havoc and destroy your competition.”

Seasons After Fall

“Seasons After Fall is a 2D platform-puzzler game that will let you dive into a captivating universe and explore a land governed by magic and nature. Using your ability to change the seasons you can alter the world around you; freeze bodies of water in winter, grow plants in the summer, and more!”

Burnout Paradise Remastered

“Welcome back to Paradise City! Make action your middle name as you rule the streets in Burnout™ Paradise Remastered. Tear up the town from hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Relive the high-octane stunts and wanton destruction of one of the greatest arcade-driving games ever!”

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

“The Ultimate way to jump into one of the most surprising shooters of 2016! This bundle not only unlocks unique camos, warpaints. and Prime Titans; it also includes the Jump Start Pack, which grants unlocked access to all Titan and Pilot classes, as well as funds and 2x XP tokens to help you hit the ground running in multiplayer.”

Virginia

“Virginia is a single-player first-person thriller set in a small town with a secret.

Experience a missing person investigation through the eyes of graduate FBI agent Anne Tarver.

Together with your partner, seasoned investigator Maria Halperin, you’ll take a trip to idyllic Burgess County and the secluded town of Kingdom, Virginia, where a young boy has vanished and nobody seems to know why.”

The Disney Afternoon Collection

“Starring a cast of beloved Disney characters, The Disney Afternoon Collection takes you back to a golden era of gaming and afternoons filled with adventure. Hunt for treasure around the globe as Scrooge McDuck, fight crime as the hero Darkwing Duck, take to the skies as ace pilot Baloo the bear, and enjoy co-op as Chip and Dale to take down Fat Cat. All six classic games feature new and improved visuals and include filtering options that replicate a retro look and feel.”

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

“The cinematic action-adventure that forced Lara Croft to grow from an inexperienced young woman into a hardened survivor has been re-built for next-gen consoles, featuring an obsessively detailed Lara and a stunningly lifelike world. Lara must endure high-octane combat, customize her weapons and gear, and overcome gruelling environments to survive her first adventure and uncover the island’s deadly secret. The Definitive Edition of the critically-acclaimed action-adventure includes bonus content and combines all of the downloadable content from the Xbox 360 version.”

Need for Speed: Payback

“Set in the underworld of Fortune Valley, you and your crew were divided by betrayal and reunited by revenge to take down The House, a nefarious cartel that rules the city’s casinos, criminals and cops. In this corrupt gambler’s paradise, the stakes are high and The House always wins. Play a varied and challenging world of events as Tyler; the Racer, Mac; the Showman and Jess; the Wheelman. Each driver must take on races, missions and challenges to earn the respect of the Valley’s underground and compete in the ultimate race to finally take down The House.”

Masters of Anima

“Masters of Anima is an original adventure game that takes you deep into the magical world of Spark. Battle against the forces of evil in strategic, action-packed battles, where making tactical decisions quickly is vital. Summon and control large armies of up to 100 Guardians, thanks to intuitive and innovative gameplay.”

Thief

“Garrett, the Master Thief, steps from the shadows into the City, a treacherous place ruled by a tyrannical Baron and his brutal Watch. When the citizens rise in bloody revolution, Garrett’s thieving skills are all he can trust as he walks a fine line between politics and the people, revealing a darker secret that threatens to tear his world apart.”

Strider

“Strider returns in a brand new adventure, complete with incredible side-scrolling action, and lightning fast combat all in a massive interconnected world! Download the full game now and become the original assassin!”

DOOM

“Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the re-release of the original DOOM (1993). First released in 1993, DOOM introduced millions of gamers to the fast-paced, white-knuckle, demon-slaying action the franchise is known for. Relive the birth of the first-person shooter and experience the demon-blasting fun that popularized the genre.”

DOOM II

“Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the re-release of DOOM II. This beloved sequel to the groundbreaking DOOM (1993) gave players the brutal Super Shotgun to bear against deadlier demons, and the infamous boss, the Icon of Sin.”

DOOM 3

“Celebrate DOOM’s 25th anniversary with the release of DOOM 3. In this critically acclaimed action-horror re-telling of the original DOOM, players must battle their way through a demon-infested facility before entering the abyss to battle Hell’s mightiest warrior – and put an end to the invasion.”

Life is Strange: Before The Storm Complete Season

“Life is Strange: Before the Storm features Chloe Price a 16 year-old rebel who forms an unlikely friendship with Rachel Amber, a beautiful and popular girl destined for success. When Rachel’s world is turned upside down by a family secret it takes their new found alliance to give each other the strength to overcome their demons.”

Life is Strange: The Complete Season

“Life is Strange is a five part episodic game that sets out to revolutionise story based choice and consequence games by allowing the player to rewind time and affect the past, present and future. You are Max, a photography senior who saves her old friend Chloe by discovering she can rewind time. The pair soon find themselves exposed to the darker side of Arcadia Bay as they uncover the disturbing truth behind the sudden disappearance of a fellow student. Meanwhile, Max begins to have premonitions as she struggles to understand the implications of her power. She must quickly learn that changing the past can sometimes to lead to a devastating future.”

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

“Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, and the first-ever four-player co-op experience with Lara Croft. Featuring stunning visuals and a brand-new story, players must work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve devious puzzles, and avoid deadly traps. All the while, players will compete for treasure, powerful artifacts, and ultimate bragging rights.”

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

“Guide two brothers on an epic fairy tale journey from visionary Swedish film director, Josef Fares and top-tier developer Starbreeze Studios. Control both brothers at once as you experience co-op play in single player mode, like never before.”

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

“This is the story of crossed destinies and a broken love in a world torn apart. All of them will try to survive the horror of the trenches following their faithful canine companion. In Valiant Hearts, the lives of all these characters are inextricably drawn together over the course of the game. Friendship, love, sacrifice and tragedy befall each one as they help each other to retain their humanity against the horrors of war.”

Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

“A vibrant, neon city teaming with life, Hong Kong’s exotic locations and busy streets and markets hide one of the most powerful and dangerous criminal organizations in the world: the notorious Triads. Play as Wei Shen – the highly skilled undercover cop trying to take down the Triads from the inside out. You’ll have to prove yourself worthy as you fight your way up the organization, taking part in brutal criminal activities without blowing your cover.”

Monopoly Plus

“It’s MONOPOLY for a new era! Play the classic game and watch the board come to life! A full 3D city at the center of the board lives and evolves as you play. You own a miniature world that will interact with your progression throughout the game and celebrate your achievements. Play the way you want – you can change the rules and adapt them to your playing style. Take and display photos at key moments for an amplified social gaming experience. Monopoly PLUS raises the classic game to a new level!”

Deadbeat Heroes

“Deadbeat Heroes is a movement-based 3D brawler in which you dodge bullets, steal super powers and crack wise. You play as the new wave of ‘Deadbeat Heroes’. Not born with their own powers, they are armed with a super gauntlet and the ability to ‘borrow’ the powers of others. Vie to win the hearts of the public with your amazing derring-do!”

Child of Light

“Child of Light is an adventure inspired by fairy tales. The story takes us on the coming-of-age journey of Aurora, the daughter of a duke, who is transported to the fantastic world of Lemuria. Identified as a Child of Light and granted the power of flight, Aurora must fight the dark creatures of the Queen of the Night on her quest to save the sun, the moon, and the stars.”

Black The Fall

“After decades of toil, an old machinist plots his escape from the oppressive grasp of the Communist regime. Through hidden passages, shadow and grief, he struggles. Ingenuity, reflexes and deception are his tools. Along the road, he befriends the most unlikely creature, an abandoned little robot. Could they escape this bleak and deadly world, together?”

The Surge

“Welcome to CREO, the megacorporation saving our world! A catastrophic event has knocked you out during the first day on the job… you wake up equipped with a heavy-grade exoskeleton, in a destroyed section of the complex. Robots gone haywire, insane augmented co-workers and rogue AI – everything wants you dead.”

Stranger Things 3: The Game

“Stranger Things 3: The Game is the official companion game to Season 3 of the hit original series! Play through familiar events from the series while also uncovering never-before-seen quests, character interactions, and secrets! This adventure game blends a distinctively retro art style with modern gameplay mechanics to deliver nostalgic fun with a fresh new twist.”

Rayman Legends

“The Glade of Dreams is in trouble once again! During a 100-year nap, the nightmares multiplied and spread, creating new monsters even more terrifying than before! These creatures are the stuff of legend… Dragons, giant toads, sea monsters, and even evil luchadores. With the help of Murfy, Rayman and Globox awake and must now help fight these nightmares and save the Teensies!”

Just Cause 3

“The Mediterranean republic of Medici is suffering under the brutal control of Dictator General Di Ravello. Enter Rico Rodriguez, a man on a mission to destroy the General’s hold on power. With over 400 square miles of complete freedom from sky to seabed and a huge arsenal of weaponry, gadgets and vehicles, prepare to unleash chaos in the most creative and explosive ways you can imagine.”

Hungry Shark World

“Experience life as a shark and eat everything that gets in your way in this action-packed aquatic adventure. Control more than 20 sharks in full HD and take on fearsome bosses as you venture into the depths to find trapped sharks, hidden treasures, and more. Sink your teeth into the award-winning Hungry Shark series, now on console in full HD with optimized gamepad controls. Spread terror in the ocean by controlling over 20 different sharks. Take on challenging boss battles, from gruesome goblin sharks to prehistoric monsters and giant submarines. Explore the ocean depths, unlocking treasures and missions across four unique locations. Unleash your inner shark in this jawsome arcade adventure! Take on fearsome bosses as you venture into the depths to find trapped sharks, hidden treasures, and more.”

Fear Effect Sedna

“Thrilling action and stealth gameplay enhanced by the Fear system, an exciting story and ultra-stylish cutscenes. Harness your team’s dynamic abilities to tackle enemies and puzzles like never before. This is the quintessential sequel for existing fans and a perfect starting point for newcomers.”

UNO

“UNO makes its return with new exciting features such as added video chat support and an all new theme system which adds more fun! Match cards either by color or value and play action cards to change things up. Race against others to empty your hand before everyone else in either Classic play or customize your experience with a variety of House Rules.”

The Surge – The Good, the Bad and the Augmented Expansion

“Enter the bowels of the CREO facility and explore an old and abandoned Quality Assurance lab created to push CREO’s tech to the limit. Warren will face Dr. Rischboter’s deadly test chambers that, for some reason, feel like torn straight out of a twisted Wild West TV show!”

Oh My Godheads

“Oh My Godheads is a fast and frenetic multiplayer fracas in which four players swing pointy swords, sling explosive pies and celebrate the death of their foes with exuberant aplomb. Choose from a wide variety of characters, before grabbing the Godhead and bringing it back to your base – while unleashes its wrath on you and those around you.”

Murdered: Soul Suspect

“A dark, supernatural detective thriller with a unique gameplay twist: solving your own murder from the afterlife. Ronan O’Connor, a detective with the Salem police, has his life brought to a brutal end by a masked killer. Caught in the purgatorial world of Dusk he must combine his investigative skills with powerful supernatural abilities to uncover the shocking link between his own death and a series of killings terrifying the town of Salem.”

How to Survive 2

“Dead or Alive? Make up your mind, stranger. We don’t like that undead business here in Louisiana… Survive solo or with friends as you look to fulfill your basic needs of food, water and shelter, crafting your own tools and weapons while you secure your camp and face flesh hungry zombies.”

